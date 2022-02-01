Best Buy Launches Exclusive Upgrade+ Program for Mac Laptops

New program makes it easy and affordable for customers to experience and upgrade to the latest Mac laptops

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BBY #BBY—Best Buy is offering a first-of-its-kind upgrade program called Upgrade+ powered by Citizens Pay®, making it easy and affordable for customers to experience and upgrade to the latest Mac laptops with Apple silicon, including MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.





Through Upgrade+, customers can apply for financing to purchase a new Mac laptop with affordable payments spread across 36 months before deciding if they want to upgrade to a newer device in month 37.1 For example, Upgrade+ allows customers to finance a Mac laptop from $19.99/month1 for 36 months and the $280.35 final payment is due in month 37. Based on an original price of $999.99.

After 36 months, customers will then have the option to upgrade to a newer Mac laptop model by returning the qualifying product and remaining in the program, making the final payment to keep the device they’ve originally purchased, or they can simply return it and leave the program. If they choose to either upgrade to a newer Mac laptop model, or to return the original product, Best Buy will make the final payment on behalf of the customer.

The latest Mac lineup of laptops, powered by Apple silicon, takes performance, power efficiency, battery life, and capabilities to new heights. MacBook Air provides power and portability with its thin and light design, incredible performance, Retina display, and up to 18 hours of battery life. For more demanding workflows, MacBook Pro delivers even more breakthrough performance, graphics and machine learning capabilities, along with a Liquid Retina XDR display, 1080p camera and advanced audio and connectivity.

“Apple continues to be a major innovator in the tech space, and their products have helped transform the way people use technology in their everyday lives,” said Jason Bonfig, Best Buy’s chief merchandising officer. “By introducing Upgrade+, we’re bringing customers an affordable and approachable way to get their hands on some of the most exciting technology available.”

With Upgrade+, customers can also purchase AppleCare+ for their device as well as select Apple accessories and finance these additional purchases over 36 months. Best Buy Totaltech™ members who purchase a MacBook through the program will also receive their standard membership benefit of AppleCare+ at no additional charge for up to 24 months while their membership is active.2

By participating in Upgrade+, customers are also helping to limit waste by giving technology a new, longer life. If a customer chooses to upgrade or return their laptop at the end of the program, the previous laptop will become part of Best Buy’s circular economy programs that find a second life for working devices. This is just one example of Best Buy’s commitment to positively impact the environment — and help customers do the same.

Citizens Pay is a leader in point-of-sale financing, offering a responsible way for consumers to pay for large purchases in fixed, monthly payments, while providing merchants with a custom finance solution that drives customer loyalty.

For more information on the Upgrade+ program, visit BestBuy.com/UpgradePlus.

Disclaimers:

Eligibility subject to credit approval. Monthly payment amount for the first 36 months is based on creditworthiness. Limited time promotion. Best Buy Totaltech™ member pricing and other promotional discounts on hardware will not apply under Upgrade+. Upgrade+ payments are based on original, non-discounted price of product. Additional limitations apply. For complete terms and FAQs visit BestBuy.com/upgradeplus. A Best Buy Totaltech™ membership is subject to complete Terms and Conditions [www.bestbuy.com/PlanTerms] under the “Membership” tab. The complete Terms and Conditions [www.bestbuy.com/PlanTerms] for AppleCare+ under the “Protection” tab. The company obligated under AppleCare+ in the United States is AppleCare Service Company, Inc., an Arizona corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Apple Inc., doing business in Texas as Apple CSC Inc. Service fees and claim limits apply.

