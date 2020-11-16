Best Black Friday Cell Phone Deals (2020): Early Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy & More Mobile Phone Deals Compiled by Spending Lab
Early Black Friday cell phone deals for 2020 have landed, explore all the best early Black Friday OnePlus, Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, Apple iPhone, Xiaomi & more deals listed below
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compare the top early smartphone deals for Black Friday, featuring all the best Moto G, Google Pixel, OnePlus8, Samsung Galaxy, Apple iPhone and more savings. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Cell Phone Deals:
- Save up to 66% off on Apple iPhone (12, 11, SE), Pixel 5, Galaxy S20 & more flagship smartphones at Verizon – check Verizon’s latest live deals on a wide range of top-rated smartphones
- Save up to 63% off on a wide range of Apple iPhones & Android smartphones at AT&T.com – check out the latest deals on iPhones, Galaxy, Pixel, OnePlus & more top brands
- Save up to $150 on a wide range of prepaid & no contract Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy & Google Pixel phones at Boost Mobile – including deals on highly-rated 2020 flagship models
- Save up to 75% off on Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless – click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 12, 11, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals
- Save up to 50% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at AT&T – check the latest deals on the iPhone 12, 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR, 7 & 6S
- Save up to 45% on prepaid & no contract Apple iPhones at Boost Mobile – check the latest savings on the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone 8 & older models
- Save up to $700 off Samsung Galaxy Phones at AT&T – check out the latest savings on Galaxy S20, Note 20, Z Fold2 & more top models
- Save up to $100 on prepaid & no contract Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Boost Mobile – check out the latest deals on unlocked Samsung Galaxy models including the S20, S10, A10 & more
- Save up to 50% on unlocked, prepaid & postpaid phones from Apple, Samsung & Motorola at Walmart
- Save up to 50% on Apple, Motorola, Samsung & Google Pixel unlocked & prepaid phones at Amazon
- Save up to 40% on Google Pixel 4, 4a, 4XL & Pixel 5 smartphones at Verizon – Verizon are offering a special ‘buy one, get another up to $700 off’ promotion on Pixel 5 smartphones
- Save up to $230 on unlocked Google Pixel cell phones at Amazon – check the latest deals on the unlocked Pixel 4, Pixel 3 & Pixel 3a models
- Save up to $50 on Google Pixel 3a, 3a XL, 4 and 4 XL phones at Walmart – click on the link for the live prices on Google Pixel Series including 3a, 3a XL, 4 and 4 XL models
- Save up to 70% on a wide range of unlocked smartphones at Walmart – including savings on the latest Apple iPhone 12 & loads more smartphones
- Save up to 55% on unlocked Apple, Samsung, Google Pixel, OnePlus & Motorola smartphones at Amazon – instant savings on the latest top-tier, mid-range & budget friendly cell phones
With phone-makers evolving and innovating faster than ever, there’s a lot of choices in the market for affordable mid range phones and high performing phones. Apple and Samsung dominate the market with their respective flagship phones. The latest mobile phone from Apple, iPhone 12, features a Super Retina XDR display, an advanced dual‑camera system, and the latest a14 Bionic Chip. Meanwhile, Samsung Note 20 takes the lead on Samsung’s Galaxy line. It has a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen, a triple‑camera system, and features a Snapdragon 865 Plus processor.
