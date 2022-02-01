Berkshire Hathaway Inc. News Release

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(BRK.A; BRK.B) – Berkshire Hathaway will be filing its Form 13F report as of March 31, 2023, with the SEC later this afternoon. We suggest that members of the media and other interested parties review the following statement, which will be included in the Form 13F prior to reporting on changes during the first quarter in Berkshire’s equity investment portfolio.

Since Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (“Berkshire”) acquired General Re Corp. (“Gen Re”) (Form 13F File #028-04922) in December 1998, reportable 13F securities owned by Gen Re or its subsidiaries have been reported by New England Asset Management Inc. (“NEAM”) (Form 13F File #028-05194), a wholly owned subsidiary of Gen Re. Those filings have been referenced in Berkshire’s Form 13Fs as Other Included Managers. Beginning with the Form 13F to be filed later today, the holdings of Gen Re will be included in Berkshire’s 13F filing. The NEAM Form 13F filings will no longer include Gen Re’s holdings but they will continue to include NEAM client holdings where NEAM is acting as an investment manager. Accordingly, the Berkshire 13F filing will include the following holdings owned by Gen Re that were formerly reported by NEAM.

A list of these holdings and the number of shares follows:

Apple Inc. 20,424,207 Bank of America Corporation 22,751,400 Chevron Corporation 2,092,000 Citigroup Inc. 89,000 Diageo PLC 227,750 HP Inc. 16,476,783 Markel Corporation 4,050

Berkshire Hathaway and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including insurance and reinsurance, utilities and energy, freight rail transportation, manufacturing, retailing and services. Common stock of the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, trading symbols BRK.A and BRK.B.

