Bare Performance Nutrition Launches BPN Training App, Expanding Premium Fitness Offerings

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Bare Performance Nutrition (BPN), the premium nutrition brand with a commitment to equip people with the tools, resources and community to help people advance their physical potential, introduces the BPN Training App, a completely free world-class training app. The BPN Training app offers free personalized training programs led by strength, conditioning and endurance coaches, goal-tracking, and supplement guidance. It is available for download starting today for iOS devices on the Apple App Store and Android devices on Google Play.





“There aren’t great training programs available that provide personalized, quality resources at no cost,” says Nick Bare, Founder and Chief Creative Officer at BPN. “We’re proud to offer a free tool to help people set and reach their fitness goals and continue to ‘Go One More.’ We’ve spent over a year developing BPN Training and couldn’t be happier to offer it to members for free.”

BPN Training offers four personalized 12-to-16-week training programs: Hybrid Athlete, 5k, Half Marathon, and Marathon. With Garmin Connect compatibility, users can seamlessly sync their health and fitness data, allowing BPN Training to adapt and change with your fitness level. BPN Training programs are curated and led by fitness experts Nick Bare and Jeff Cunningham. Additional coaches and programming will be introduced later this year:

Nick Bare is BPN’s Founder and Chief Creative Officer. In addition to being an Army veteran, Nick is a fitness expert, bodybuilder, powerlifter and ultramarathoner.

Jeff Cunningham is BPN’s running coach. He is an elite marathon and distance coach who excels in strategic planning for easy runs, speed workouts, recovery and nutrition.

The launch of BPN Training comes on the heels of BPN’s ‘Prove Yourself Right’ announcement, a call for people to challenge themselves to commit to something hard in 2023. Prove Yourself Right encourages people to choose something physically hard that they will work tirelessly toward in 2023. BPN Training is one of the many resources BPN offers to help people support and achieve their ambitious ‘Prove Yourself Right’ goals.

“Every person’s fitness journey is unique,” says Kat Thomas, CEO of BPN. “There are very few tools that meet the consumer where they are on their journey. The BPN Training App allows consumers to set challenging, measurable, and achievable goals and truly hold themselves accountable. Our goal with this app is to differentiate BPN in the consumer space. We’re not just selling sports nutrition products — we’re equipping our community with the tools to become the best version of themselves.”

For more information or to download the BPN Training app, please visit the Apple App Store for iOS devices and Google Play for Android devices. For more information on BPN’s nutrition products, fitness tools and resources, and the BPN Prove Yourself Right campaign, please visit bareperformancenutrition.com.

About Bare Performance Nutrition

Founded by army Veteran and fitness personality Nick Bare, Bare Performance Nutrition (BPN) creates high-quality nutrition supplements that help people bridge the gap between health and performance. BPN’s range of Informed Sports tested products include superfoods, pre-workout, and protein supplements. Learn more at bareperformancenutrition.com.

