Bald Man Releases New Single and Music Video for “Fight” From Debut Album, Music for the Rest of Us

Single Available Digitally Today on Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play, YouTube, Vevo, Tidal, Deezer, SoundCloud, iHeart Radio, Amazon Music, Pandora, Shazam, Tik Tok, and More

Music for the Rest of Us Out September 18, 2020;

Now Available For Pre-Order

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BaldManMedia–Emerging rock artist Bald Man has released the first single and accompanying music video from his debut album. Titled “Fight,” the high-energy song heralds the September 18, 2020 release of Music for the Rest of Us, Bald Man’s 10-track debut studio album of original material. The single is available digitally now on platforms including Apple Music, iTunes Store, Spotify, Google Play, YouTube, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and more. The music video can be viewed on YouTube and Vevo.

“’Fight’ is a simple message,” said Bald Man. “We want to remind others we are all human beings, trying to survive on this planet spinning in space. Life is precious and we all need to come together as people and stand up, to help us navigate history and educate ourselves on what it teaches us so we can all stop repeating tyranny and corruption and discord to fight for ourselves. We the people. We the used and forgotten.”

Recorded by engineer Jason Decter (blink-182, Weezer, Panic at the Disco), produced by Bald Man and Decter, mixed by multi-GRAMMY® award-winning mix engineer Chris Lord-Alge (Green Day, Muse, Carrie Underwood), and mastered by multi-GRAMMY® award-winning Chief Mastering Engineer Ted Jensen (Eagles, Norah Jones, Billy Joel), Music for the Rest of Us blends genres including hard rock, southern rock, and country and features an array of powerful, in-your-face, adrenaline-filled tracks. The album is co-written by Bald Man and guitarist/producer/engineer Ben Trexel (Train, Brandi Carlisle, Zac Brown Band, Duncan Sheik, Fuel).

“Music for the Rest of Us” was initially scheduled for release in 2019 but was postponed due to the upcoming release of the film “Hellbilly Hollow,” which features six tracks from the album. “Hellbilly Hollow,” for which Bald Man stars and serves as executive producer, is set to premiere fall 2020.

As an actor, Bald Man has been featured in films such as “Halloween” (2018) directed by David Gordon Green and starring Jamie Lee Curtis and “Trading Paint” (2019) where he acted alongside John Travolta and Shania Twain. In 2019 he wrote and directed the short film “Welcome to the Night.”

Last month, Bald Man hit the road for the “Fight Against Hunger” virtual food drive. Tour-busing across the country, Bald Man partnered with Feed America and made stops in nine cities, including Las Vegas, Denver, Cincinnati, St. Louis, Nashville, among others, to raise funds to feed nearly 90,000 people through local food banks and pantries.

Pre-orders for Music for the Rest of Us are available starting today. For more information, visit www.ditto.fm/fight-bald-man.

The track-list for Music for the Rest of Us is as follows:



1. He Was Good to Me



2. Radiate



3. No Tomorrow



4. Fight



5. Southbound



6. Just Think



7. Hole In the Sky



8. Welcome to the Night



9. Sunflower



10. Dad

Artwork and images are available for download HERE.

CONNECT WITH BALD MAN:



Website: www.baldmanband.com

Facebook: facebook.com/baldmanofficial

Instagram: @baldmanofficial

Tik Tok: @baldmanofficial

Twitter: @baldmanofficial

YouTube: youtube.com/baldmanofficial

Contacts

Sam Threadgill



Scoop Marketing for Bald Man



[email protected]

818-761-6100