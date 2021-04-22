Backblaze Partners With Jamf, Upgrades Mass Deployment to Bring Ease to IT Admins

New partnership and functionality offers step change in ease for the IT Administrator tasked with safeguarding computers, servers, NAS, or Veeam data.

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading storage cloud company Backblaze, and Jamf (JAMF)—the standard in Apple enterprise management—announced a joint solution partnership to make Backblaze backup and data protection services available with ease in the Jamf admin ecosystem.

Paired with the announcement from Backblaze of updates to Mass Deployment tools to streamline commands for installs and updates of its backup app, these improvements offer a step change in ease for IT Administrators tasked with safeguarding computers, servers, NAS, or Veeam data.

The Jamf Partnership

Jamf is the standard in Apple enterprise management, so our partnership means that the thousands of admins in the Jamf ecosystem can more easily use Backblaze in their backup and data protection strategies for businesses.

“Providing the tools to connect, manage, and protect Apple products, while streamlining the user experience is core to Jamf’s mission—adding Backblaze and their latest Mac deployment options to the Jamf Marketplace Mac admins we serve is hugely helpful. We’re very excited to be deepening our collaboration with Backblaze.” — Sam Weiss—Manager, Solution Partner Program, Jamf

The Mass Deployment Upgrade

For any team administering backups for a large fleet of machines, the improvements to our mass deployment suite streamline commands for new user installs and add support for installs on existing users’ workstations when they’re replaced due to refresh policy or equipment loss. Backblaze will introduce an updated Mac client for mass installs within weeks, after having just recently delivered an updated Windows Mass Silent Installer (MSI) for workforce PCs.

Netgovern, an information governance company, adopted Backblaze Groups to manage their team’s backups. Roland Gaspar, IT Director, described the ease of use he experienced when administering backups for all employees:

“In terms of ease of deployment and the simplicity of the whole experience—from downloading the software, to enabling the service, to requesting the restore—all of that just works with Backblaze.”

As companies’ refresh policies increasingly require workstation replacements every 4-5 years, and technology companies increasingly do so more like every 3 years, these latest mass install improvements translate to significant time savings, fast, for IT admins.

For more information, visit the Backblaze blog or Jamf Marketplace. Organizations that seek to get started immediately can contact Backblaze here.

About Backblaze

Backblaze makes managing data astonishingly easy for businesses and consumers. The Backblaze Storage Cloud provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals, and individuals to store, back up and archive data, host content, manage media, build their applications, and more. With more than an exabyte of data under management, the company currently works with nearly 500,000 `customers in over 175 countries. Founded in 2007, the company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com.

Contacts

Patrick Thomas, Head of Publishing, Backblaze ([email protected])



Naomi Sabbah, SourceCode Communications ([email protected])