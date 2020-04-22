ATD Audio Visual Welcomes Pliant® Technologies’ CrewCom® to Its High-End AV Solutions Inventory

Systems’ User-Friendly Interface, Expandability, and Extensive Coverage Thrive in Live Production Applications

NEW YORK, APRIL 22, 2020 — ATD Audio Visual, a full-service rental and staging event production company with offices in New York City and Los Angeles, provides high-end AV solutions for a range of clients in the live event space. When the company was looking to add a reliable intercom solution to its AV equipment inventory, they found exactly what they were searching for with Pliant Technologies’ CrewCom wireless intercom system.

A standout feature of the CrewCom system for ATD Audio Visual is its flexibility to meet the requirements of live productions of any size. “CrewCom has unlimited possibilities – you can expand it, you can split it into two separate systems – it does whatever you need it to do,” says Or Israel, president, ATD Audio Visual. “We can easily add more transceivers for extending coverage in a larger venue, and/or additional Radio Packs (RPs) to increase user counts. The system is extremely flexible and modular, and simply a joy to work with. In addition, the cost-effective price point makes the system even more attractive.”

Before testing out the Pliant system, ATD Audio Visual had purchased another manufacturer’s intercom, and was dissatisfied with the system’s functionality. “As soon as we demoed CrewCom, I immediately returned the other system,” says Israel. “CrewCom checks off all the boxes when it comes to what we are looking for in a wireless intercom solution, and the competitive price point is a nice bonus. When we first tested out the system, we had one person stay inside the warehouse, and another person walk four blocks away from the warehouse, and the audio quality was crystal-clear – we were all really impressed with the system’s extensive range.”

Additionally, ATD Audio Visual has received unanimously positive feedback from its customers regarding the CrewCom system. “We have rented out the Pliant system for various corporate-level conferences and high-profile events, and everyone has been extremely happy with the intercom,” says Israel. “From a client standpoint, CrewCom is reliable and very easy to use. When we set the customer up with the system, they know how to use it intuitively, which has been a benefit and time-saver for us.”

To complete the intercom system, ATD Audio Visual offers Pliant’s updated line of SmartBoom LITE and PRO headsets, which features enhanced audio quality as well as improved comfort and stability.

More information about Pliant Technologies is available at www.plianttechnologies.com.

About ATD Audio Visual

ATD Audio Visual is a full-service, one-stop event production company based in New York City and Los Angeles. Providing high-end AV solutions for a range of clients, ATD Audio Visual specializes in high-quality event production, audio visual presentations, projection mapping and modern lighting technologies. As experts in these fields, the company’s technicians can advise virtually any AV aspect of high-profile event production. More information about ATD Audio Visual can be found here: www.atd-av.com.

About Pliant Technologies

Pliant is a leading provider of professional wireless intercom solutions ranging from simple out-of-the-box configurations to large-scale designs for industries such as broadcast, live sound, theatre, and many more. As the professional division of CoachComm, Pliant is best known for the revolutionary Tempest® wireless intercom system, which is used daily in more than 40 countries. Pliant is part of an extensive company history of providing intercom solutions to sports and professional markets, and consists of a team of industry professionals dedicated to the company’s tradition of innovation and service. Developing communication technologies that are dependable, durable, and easy-to-use has made CoachComm the worldwide leader in critical communication solutions.