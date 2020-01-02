ARK Business Systems Launches Affordable RFID Asset Tracking for Small Business

Metalcraft subsidiary offers free trial for cloud-based, mobile RFID solution

MASON CITY, Iowa–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ARK Business Systems announced Grey Trunk RFID, a cloud-based asset management system that helps smaller businesses save time and money keeping track of their equipment and materials. It is the first RFID solution offered by ARK Business Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Metalcraft.

Grey Trunk RFID uses a mobile app available on iOS and Android devices to scan RFID tags or barcodes and perform an array of asset tracking and management functions – detailing documentation, custody, location, history and other data supporting efficient work.

“Cloud storage reduces upfront costs and makes asset tracking data available anywhere,” said Tyler Johnson, ARK Business Systems General Manager. “Using a mobile app and a Bluetooth RFID reader keeps hardware simple, bringing the power of fast and effective data collection to smaller businesses. Grey Trunk RFID makes it easy for anyone to implement RFID right out of the box.”

Grey Trunk RFID starts at $49 per month for up to 500 assets. An account can add unlimited users to ensure access for all who need to see the data. Custom reports with automated delivery ensure users see important information on a timely basis.

“Asset tracking with RFID technology decreases downtime, lost property and the costs incurred by replacing unneeded equipment and materials,” said Johnson. “Inventories that used to take hours can now be completed in minutes. Grey Trunk RFID allows users to cost effectively use RFID in their business processes.”

Visit www.greytrunkrfid.com for details and a free trial.

Since 1950, Metalcraft has provided property identification solutions from a headquarters in Mason City, Iowa. Metalcraft designs, engineers and manufactures custom RFID and barcode tags and labels for almost any tagging need, especially asset tracking, access control and OEM applications. Metalcraft also provides a wide range of services including RFID prototyping and pilot projects. Visit www.idplate.com for details.

Contacts

Austin Elling



641.423.9460



[email protected]