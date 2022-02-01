Apple Federal Credit Union Chooses Talkdesk Contact Center Solution

Leverages Talkdesk Financial Services Experience Cloud with Jack Henry Symitar and Microsoft Teams integrations to help transform the banking experience

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CX—Talkdesk®, Inc., a global cloud contact center leader for customer-obsessed companies, is helping Virginia-based financial cooperative Apple Federal Credit Union deliver more personalized, caring, and friendly service using the Talkdesk Financial Services Experience Cloud™ for Banking, a unique customer experience platform purpose-built for industry-specific needs.

With a nearly 70-year legacy of improving lives and fulfilling dreams, Apple FCU currently serves more than 240,000 members across Northern Virginia with 21 branch locations, as well as mobile and online banking. In recent years, the award-winning financial institution has been working towards introducing more strategic automations across their Member Solutions Center (MSC) and adopting an omnichannel approach to member communications. When the pandemic arrived, like many organizations, they accelerated their technology modernization efforts and firmly set their contact center on a course for the cloud.

The move to a cloud-based contact center allows Apple FCU to evolve beyond basic, legacy telephony and a traditional on-premises mindset. A key goal for the organization was building a hybrid work environment that provides member service agents with the flexibility to work remotely or on-site at the Fairfax headquarters. Apple FCU’s commitment to member service excellence also necessitated that the solution offer advanced self-service automation capabilities to empower members to engage whenever and wherever they choose, across a variety of channels. A final make or break factor in the search for a new solution was integration with Microsoft Teams.

By leveraging Talkdesk Financial Services Experience Cloud™, Apple FCU can meet the demands of today’s digital world and seamlessly adapt to new challenges in years to come. Omnichannel and artificial intelligence (AI)-infused, the Talkdesk platform is integrated into Apple’s Jack Henry Symitar core to drive superior self-service and assisted service experiences. The Talkdesk solution for Apple FCU additionally includes Talkdesk Workforce Management™ with AI-powered capabilities, machine learning, and automation to optimize scheduling decisions and reduce administrative effort. Apple FCU also selected Talkdesk Agent Assist™ to provide real-time support for agents during member contact, regardless of channel. The tool’s automated, searchable call transcripts further supports agent coaching and training. Talkdesk Microsoft Teams Connector, another component of the solution, enables deeper collaboration between member support agents and other Apple FCU teams.

Looking ahead, MSC leaders at Apple FCU expect a large number of the 33,000 member calls they field each month to result in quicker resolution through self-service automations, and they anticipate increases in chat volume as virtual agent technology is introduced. These strategic automations will free up agent bandwidth to focus on the more complex member queries, and leave ample time for Apple FCU to focus on the individual member care and service their reputation is built on.

“Apple has always been known for our commitment to personalized service. We want our member experience to be as consistent and seamless as possible across channels, especially as the financial services world moves towards an increasingly digital-first banking experience,” said John Wyatt, chief information officer, Apple Federal Credit Union. “Financial Services Experience Cloud provides an omnichannel platform that supports our agents with a more efficient way to work, and gives our members more freedom to connect with us anytime and anywhere.”

“Legacy infrastructure, fragmented data, and siloed technology make it impossible for many credit unions to offer more modern experiences to their members.” said Andy Flynn, senior vice president, industries strategy, Talkdesk. “With strategic use of AI and automation, Apple Federal Credit Union is introducing new innovations to deliver the digital experiences members demand, while maintaining the human touch members value. Talkdesk is proud to partner with Apple FCU to help accelerate time to value for their investment and transform their member experience.”

Talkdesk® is a global cloud contact center leader for customer-obsessed companies. Our automation-first customer experience solutions optimize our customers’ most critical customer service processes. Our speed of innovation, vertical expertise, and global footprint reflect our commitment to ensuring that businesses can deliver better experiences across any industry and through any channel, resulting in higher customer satisfaction and accelerated business outcomes.

