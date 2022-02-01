American Metaverse Summit & Awards Unveils Nominee Shortlist
Miami-based Conference and Awards Gala Spotlights Web3 Disruptors, Innovators, and Nimble Giants; Keynoters Include MagicLeap VP of Product Jade Meskill
MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Highlighting businesses in categories ranging from ‘Most Exciting Metaverse Startup’ and ‘Top Corporate Brand’ to ‘Top Metaverse Debut,’ ‘Best VC’ and ‘Top Wallet System,’ the American Metaverse Awards has unveiled its nominee shortlist for the March 29-30, 2023 event.
The American Metaverse Awards – the world’s first and only live event that includes an award competition – celebrates the achievements in this nascent ecosystem, spotlighting individuals, start-ups, small and medium sized businesses, global brands and large-scale international organizations.
Co-organizer Eric Eddy said: “The centerpiece of our event – the awards competition – is to spotlight Metaverse entrepreneurship and business leadership helping drive Web3’s growth. The people building the Metaverse are a unique breed of creative technologists and elevated entrepreneurs. We are putting them in the spotlight as their hard work and risk-taking inspires others and accelerates the building of strong, globally competitive Web3 businesses.”
The following companies have been pre-selected and filtered by our VIP Jury. The shortlist of finalists, in alphabetical order, are:
Announcing the Short-List! 136 Companies move forward to final vote at American Metaverse Awards:
Top VC/Investment Fund for Metaverse/Web 3.0:
- DFG
- Double Down
- FuturePerfect Ventures
- Hartmann Metaverse Ventures
- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
- Securitize
- Signum Growth Advisors
- StaaS Fund
- Sunset Ventures
Top Blockchain Developer Services Provider:
- ADSHARES
- Ekoios Technology
- QuickNode
- Raid Guild
Top Corporate Partnership Project:
- Azerion
- CityGuyd
- Dentsu | Microsoft | HeadOffice.Space
- DressX
- MegaFans
- Metaverse Group
- Upland Me
Top Advertising Agency for Metaverse:
- Bored Room Ventures
- Meta Marketing Agency
- MetaVersusWorld
- Next Gen Digital
- Space Runners
Top Legal Firm for Metaverse businesses:
- ArentFox Schiff LLP
- Exclusible
- Lafosse Law Firm
- LawCity.com
- Linklaters
- Rose Law Group
- Traverse Legal, PLC
- Wiggin and Dana LLP
Top Debut in the Metaverse:
- Atlas Space
- Brave Turtles Inc.
- Dentsu NXT Space
- Exclusible
- Future is meta
- MBD Financials
- Shib the Metaverse
- Supernatural University (SUPER U)
- Virtual Brand Group
Top Avatar Design, Digital-Twin or Identity Company:
- CROING
- Didimo Inc
- Gamerina
- Metastage Inc.
- MIMIO
- Salsa Valley
- VictoryXR
- Virbe.ai
- YOOM
Top Cloud, Enterprise, or Technology Partner:
- artlabs
- Dantex Group
- Dentsu | Microsoft | HeadOffice.Space
- Filebase
- Globant
- QuickNode
- Vatom
- Veritone, Inc.
Top Partner for establishing early-stage presence in Metaverse:
- Azerion
- Futureismeta.io
- Journee
- Kollectiff Agency
- LandVault
- Metaverse Group
- Mythical Games
- rooom.com – Enterprise Metaverse Solutions
- Space Runners
- Super League Gaming
- Tafi
- The Glimpse Group Inc.
- Virtual Reality Marketing LLC
- Wonder Works Studio
- VoxBox
- YOOM
Most Innovative NFT project:
- 2B3D Inc
- Azerion / Sulake
- Baller Mixed Reality
- Galxe
- Gen City Labs
- IconFashion
- Mad Soul Asylum
- Propy
- SIKI
- Upland Me
- Vatom
- Women of the Metaverse
Top 3D Design Firm:
- MetaVerse Architects
- Polycount.io
- Shapes XR
- VoxBox
- Wonder Works Studio
- ZOAN
Top Fashion, or Consumer, Brand Initiative:
- Azerion
- Bold Metrics Inc.
- Forever21
- H&M
- Mattel, Inc.
- QReal
- Space Runners
Top Sports, or Events, Brand Initiative:
- Azerion
- Baller Mixed Reality
- Metasport Arena
- Third Act
- Upland Me
- YOOM
Top B2B or Industrial Initiative:
- Adshares
- Clirio, Inc.
- Mytaverse
- Nebulai
- Sector 5 Digital
- Venu
Top Wallet or Digital payment ecosystem:
- Circle Internet Financial
- Go MetaRail
- Metajuice
- Trust Wallet (Binance)
Most-Exciting StartUp Company:
- 0.xyz
- 2B3D Inc
- Adshares
- Argo
- Baller Mixed Reality
- Bemersive
- BlockBar
- CANNALAND
- CityGuyd
- Cornerstone.land
- Esprezzo
- Go MetaRail
- Gripnr, LLC
- HouseCall VR
- Iconic Moments
- INSID3RS.io
- Mailchain
- MIMIO
- Neurable
- ORIGIN
- Party.Space
- Propyverse
- rooom.com – Enterprise Metaverse Solutions
- Shib the Metaverse
- SolidBlock
- Sortium
- SunGlitch
- ThreeSpaces
- trooVRS
- Virbe.ai
- WAM
Most-Exciting ScaleUp Company:
- apoQlar
- artlabs
- Cathedral Studios
- Metaintro
- metameet
- MetaversusWorld
- MetaVRse
- Propy
- SuperWorld
- Together Labs
- trooVRS
- Vatom
- Wonder Works Studio
Top XR/AR/VR firm:
- artlabs
- Atlas Space
- Baller Mixed Reality
- Bemersive
- CEEK VR
- disguise
- Gen City Labs
- Groove Jones
- Immerse
- MetaVRse
- Somnium Space
- The Glimpse Group Inc.
- Tribe XR
- VictoryXR
- YORD
- Zuke AR
Top Consumer Hardware or Interface for Metaverse/Web 3.0:
- Brelyon
- SenseGlove
- SmartSeal
- Sony: Spatial Reality Display
Who Should Attend?
More than 200 companies are expected to attend the Summit & Awards Gala evening. These attendees are 99 percent entrepreneurs, innovators or top execs of up-and-coming Metaverse-focused companies or large corporations keen to partner with the Metaverse/Web 3.0 ecosystem. In addition, more than 50 VC and CVC execs will attend.
About The Organizers:
CEE Business Media Europe has organized more than 35 Awards events over the last 15 years in Europe, as well as New York, Tokyo, and Texas. Led by Thom Barnhardt, and supported by a team spread across Europe, US and Australia, the Metaverse Awards are both “a first” for the team and “the first” such American Metaverse Awards to be held. The company also publishes a weekly newsletter with more than 40 stories weekly covering the American Metaverse and Web 3.0 ecosystem, including new investments, new partnerships, new and emerging technologies, and top entrepreneurs building disruptive new companies. AMA’s sister event is the European Metaverse Summit & Awards, 25-26 October in Berlin.
Public relations agency Metaverse PR Inc. is working in collaboration with CEE Business Media to produce the event. Metaverse PR Inc. is a communications and publicity company that specializes in public relations for the Web 3.0 industry.
