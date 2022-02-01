Altoida to Present at Upcoming Industry Conferences

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AR—Altoida, Inc., the precision neurology company pioneering non-invasive brain health measurement and neurological disease diagnostics with AI and augmented reality (AR), today announced that management will be presenting at the upcoming conferences:

BioFuture

Panel Title: New Diagnostics: Revolutionizing Care in Alzheimer’s



Date/Time: Wednesday, Nov. 9, 10:30 – 11:30 am ET



Location: Lotte Palace Hotel, New York, NY

HLTH 2022

Date: Nov. 13-16, 2022



Location: Kiosk #1158-20, UCSF HealthHub Pavilion, Level 2 show floor, The Venetian Expo & Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV

CNS Summit 2022

Panel Title: Digital Phenotypes of Brain Diseases – Transforming Alzheimer’s Disease Drug Development and Disease Management



Date/Time: Saturday, November 19, 1:00 -1:50 pm ET



Location: The Boca Raton, 501 East Camino Real, Boca Raton, FL

Microsoft Data Science & Law Forum

Keynote Title: Transforming patient’s management and clinical development via AI driven precision medicine.



Keynote Speaker: Dr. Antonella Santuccione Chadha, Chief Medical Officer, Altoida



Date: Wednesday, Nov. 23



Location: Brussels, Microsoft HQ

CTAD 2022

Round table: The Alzheimer’s disease Patient Pathway from a sex and gender lens.



Speaker: Dr. Antonella Santuccione Chadha



Date: Nov. 29 – Dec 2.



Location: Hilton Union Square, San Francisco, CA

Roche Start Up Day



Date: Thursday, Nov. 10



Location: Roche HQ, Basel, Switzerland



Speaker: Dr. Antonella Santuccione Chadha



Digital Phenotypes of Brain Diseases – Transforming neuroscience clinical development

HBA Roche Event



Round table: The missing X



Speaker: Dr. Antonella Santuccione Chadha



Date: Tuesday, Dec. 6



Location: Basel, Roche HQ Switzerland

To meet with the Altoida team at these events, contact [email protected].

