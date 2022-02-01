Air Purification Experts Provide Guidance For Protecting Indoor Air Quality During Wildfires

Intense fires raging in Canada spread clouds of dangerous pollution across much of the eastern United States – U.S. authorities issue air quality alerts

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As wildfires continue to rage in Eastern Canada, safeguarding indoor air quality is an essential concern for many parts of the Northeast, with alerts extended to the Midwest and south to the Carolinas. In response to the dire conditions, Warburg Lee, CEO of Alen, offers the following tips for protecting your air:

Seal your Environment: Keep windows and doors closed to prevent smoke, smog and pollution from entering your home. Seal any gaps or cracks in windows, doors, and walls with tape, weatherstripping or caulk.

: Indoor air quality monitors measure the level of particulate matter and pollutants inside your home. It will help you assess the effectiveness of your efforts and take necessary actions accordingly. Use Air Purifiers: Public health experts recommend using H13 medical-grade HEPA air filters that capture 99.9% of airborne particles, such as smoke, as small as 0.1 microns. It is highly recommended to use an air purifier with a maximum coverage area slightly larger than your room, as max coverage is based on the unit’s highest fan speed. This allows the air purifier to do its job effectively at a lower, quieter speed 24/7.

Wildfires not only cause destruction to natural landscapes but also release harmful pollutants, such as smoke, particulate matter, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), into the atmosphere. These pollutants can infiltrate homes, affecting the health and well-being of residents, particularly those with respiratory conditions, the elderly, and young children.

Alen provides nationwide support for communities and individuals facing harmful smoke inhalation from dangerous wildfires. Listed as a Best Air Purifier for Wildfire Smoke by Consumer Reports, Alen’s top-rated purifiers and smoke filters provide proven wildfire smoke protection. To date, Alen air purifiers have been used by over one million customers in over 70,000 classrooms, 200,000 homes and over 1,200 businesses nationwide.

About Alen

Alen is an Austin-based innovator of top-rated True HEPA air purifiers and filters with over 20,000 five-star reviews from customers. Driven by the belief that wellness begins with pure air, Alen’s mission is to improve the quality of life and safety within homes and workplaces by making the best air purification products on the planet. Alen inspires a healthier life and peace of mind for everyone through clean and safe air. Customers can now control and monitor its BreatheSmart air purifiers on its free Alen Air mobile app on IOS and Android devices. To learn more about Alen’s commitment to pure air visit www.alen.com.

