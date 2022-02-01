AEye Partners With GridMatrix to Provide the Most Complete Data Collection and Visualization Solution in the Industry

First of Its Kind Lidar Integration Enables More Accurate Detection and Counting, as well as Better Information on Position, Speed, and Heading to Guide Smart City Decision-making

DUBLIN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LIDR #GridMatrix—AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced integration with GridMatrix’s cloud-based software platform to provide highly accurate data needed by transportation departments to enable real-time smart city decision-making and historical analysis. The first-of-its-kind integration creates the industry’s most comprehensive data collection and visualization tool for intersection management and incident detection, designed to help cities and states reduce accidents, traffic congestion, and emissions, all in real time.





Urban traffic management is a top priority at the local, state, and national level for safety, productivity, economic, and environmental reasons. Nationally, more than 50 percent of injury collisions occur at or near intersections. Commuters around the globe waste a combined 8.8 billion hours every year stuck in traffic jams, while productivity losses due to congestion in the U.S. alone are estimated at $87 billion. Poor traffic flow also impacts air quality, with transportation accounting for almost 30 percent of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.

Traffic agencies need to visualize traffic trends to make informed decisions. GridMatrix’s cloud-based software platform uses data from existing sensors, as well as cloud-based sources, to help cities accelerate their transportation goals. By integrating AEye’s adaptive lidar into the GridMatrix platform, traffic agencies can visualize highly accurate data, including detection and counting with greater precision, as well as better information on position, speed, and heading, for both real-time and historical analysis.

“This partnership aligns two companies that understand the value of timely data analysis and the sensitivities around network data constraints in the new era of digital infrastructure,” said Brent Blanchard, AEye’s GM of Industrial Markets. “By leveraging the ability of AEye’s sensor to distill data capture, and to send the real-time data that matters most, with extreme accuracy, for analysis and application-specific decision-making, AEye and GridMatrix enable better decisions faster, increasing efficiency and effectiveness of ITS and Smart City processes.”

AEye’s 4Sight™ Intelligent Sensing Platform reduces data bottlenecks in smart cities by recognizing the most crucial information to capture in a given scene, such as a pedestrian entering an intersection, a vehicle passing by a toll booth, or a vehicle merging into a lane at highway speeds. The platform delivers highly accurate detection, perception, and classification of both long- and short-range objects, with the ability to target objects 10-20 times more precisely than camera-only systems, and can detect pedestrians at over 300 meters. This highly optimized sensor data feeds into GridMatrix’s industry-leading Advanced Traffic Signal Performance Measures (ATSPMs) dashboard, providing transportation agencies with the deep analytics needed to steer billions of dollars in infrastructure investment decisions.

“This AEye integration provides traffic agencies with next-level visibility into what’s working, and not working, so they can fine tune their traffic infrastructure,” said Nicholas D’Andre, CEO of GridMatrix. “With this first-of-its-kind data precision, traffic officials can make better decisions: they might change the traffic flow or implement lidar to reduce congestion and idling, and to provide more efficient detection of vehicles to improve intersection management. Together, we are helping cities become safer, greener, and more efficient places to live and work.”

AEye will be exhibiting its innovative solutions for the ITS market at ITS World Congress in Los Angeles from September 18-22, 2022. To set up an appointment or demo, contact [email protected].

About AEye

AEye’s unique software-defined lidar solution enables advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure, logistics and off-highway applications that save lives and propel the future of transportation and mobility. AEye’s 4Sight™ Intelligent Sensing Platform, with its adaptive sensor-based operating system, focuses on what matters most: delivering faster, more accurate, and reliable information. AEye’s 4Sight™ products, built on this platform, are ideal for dynamic applications which require precise measurement imaging to ensure safety and performance. AEye has a global presence through its offices in Germany, Japan, Korea and the United States.

About GridMatrix

GridMatrix’s award-winning cloud platform for traffic analytics combines edge sensor data and cloud-based sources to eliminate urban traffic congestion, accidents, and emissions. GridMatrix’s real-time solution is universally compatible with existing sensors such as loops, radar, and cameras as well as emerging sensing technologies such as lidar. The company’s mission is to be a long-term partner to cities around the world as they embrace advancements in autonomous, connected, electric, and shared mobility technologies. Headquartered in San Francisco and co-founded by a team of former Apple engineering and operations colleagues, the GridMatrix team brings over 100 years of experience and 22 patents in both hardware and software product development to its products. More information about GridMatrix is available at www.gridmatrix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

