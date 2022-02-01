Accredible Relaunches CourseFinder to Connect Learners with Career-Enhancing Continuing Education Programs

CourseFinder’s free online directory streamlines upskilling and reskilling through easy enrollment in high-value, credentialed courses, degree programs, licenses, and certifications from trusted Accredible partners

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#accredible—Accredible, the world’s leading digital credentialing platform, today announced the relaunch of CourseFinder.io, a credential directory and course search platform helping users discover career-enhancing programs from Accredible’s trusted course providers. With the relaunch of CourseFinder, Accredible aims to break down the barriers to professional growth so all individuals can learn new skills, build successful careers and thrive.

CourseFinder, which first launched in early 2018, is free-to-search for anyone wanting to learn valuable new skills and earn marketable credentials. Ambitious individuals can seek out courses that support their goals through a number of specified search functions including: category, skills and course provider. CourseFinder displays a digital “course card” for each offering, which links users to information about costs, durations, prerequisites and other necessary details up front. Moreover, unlike other marketplaces, CourseFinder features only credentialed programs and industry associations from Accredible’s partners, which have helped millions of successful professionals achieve their goals.

“Digital transformation is completely upending the way we work. It’s imperative that students and professionals have the tools to find the courses they need to grow their skills,” said Danny King, CEO and co-founder of Accredible. “In relaunching CourseFinder, we’ve designed the experience to be as easy and intuitive as possible, inviting these curious learners on an exciting journey of discovery. For us, it’s more than providing a tool – it’s about instilling a genuine love of learning in our users, then connecting them to the opportunities that can change their lives.”

Recently, Accredible released its “Top Ten In-Demand Courses” on CourseFinder, revealing the year’s most sought-after professional certifications based on keyword searches in CourseFinder. The data showed learners are looking for routes into specialization and improved digital literacy, with computer science skills, such as coding language Python, certifications in graphic design and data analytics, and multi-skill Google certifications ranking highest.

“Relaunching CourseFinder will not only provide users with a streamlined way to meet their goals, but will offer us a wealth of insight into the skills and certifications employers are looking for,” said Rochelle Sherman Ramirez, vice president of product at Accredible. “Our CourseFinder directory already represents the most in-demand skills and industry affiliations, and as we map emerging trends in our popular credential offerings, we’re able to not only connect our learners to the best-fitting courses and associations through our Recommendations feature, but to help them to shape their unique pathways to success.”

On the heels of its 10th anniversary, Accredible is blazing a trail of continued growth and accomplishment, having issued more than 57.1 million credentials to date across its over 1,800 partner organizations. By redefining the way that organizations create and grow their credentialing programs, Accredible is on a mission to bridge the skills gap and prepare jobseekers for the modern workplace. With verifiable digital credentials, customers of Accredible’s partners can not only expand their skills for success, but retain shareable, portable proof of them.

