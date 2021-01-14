Whistleblower and Data Rights Activist Brittany Kaiser to be featured in Collective[i] Forecast speaker series

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Collective[i] ®, a recognized leader in AI-enabled digital sales transformation, announced today that Brittany Kaiser, world-renowned data rights activist and whistleblower, is confirmed to participate in Collective[i] Forecast, a series of live, virtual events, that features the world’s preeminent leaders and innovators sharing their knowledge about the innovation that is disrupting and transforming how we work and live.

Collective[i] Forecast featuring Brittany Kaiser will take place Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 4 P.M. EST and will explore the topic “Democracy & Disinformation.” During this interactive discussion, Ms. Kaiser will address the ways in which disinformation threatens to impact our democracy as well as her views on how these issues should be addressed. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn from Ms. Kaiser’s extensive work in data rights advocacy and how companies and individuals can protect themselves from data misuse.

To learn more about Collective[i] Forecast featuring Brittany Kaiser, Jan. 14, visit https://www2.collectivei.com/forecast-brittany-kaiser.

Hosted by Collective[i] co-Founder and Chairperson, Heidi Messer, Collective[i] Forecast brings together a diverse group of attendees across all sectors and roles, including senior business executives, entrepreneurs, and journalists, as well as Collective[i] clients and partners, with the goal of helping our community adapt to a changing playing field and inspiring them to imagine what is possible.

Collective[i] is a recognized leader in digital sales transformation. Collective[i]'s applications and network employ AI/ML to offer the on-demand intelligence that is essential to modern sales organizations.

Collective[i] is a private company headquartered in NYC.

