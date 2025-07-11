SWI Group: Max‑Hervé George’s Launches Landmark €20 Billion Plan to Reinvent Europe’s Digital Infrastructure

As Europe accelerates into a new era driven by data, AI, and cloud computing, Max‑Hervé George is making a strategic commitment that could reshape the continent’s digital backbone. Through SWI Group and its dedicated infrastructure platform, AiOnX, the French investor is channeling north of €20 billion into the development of hyperscale data centers aimed at supporting Europe’s sovereignty in the digital age.

Max‑Hervé George: Strategic Vision Backed by Real Assets

Recognized for his foresight in alternative investments, Max‑Hervé George is no stranger to anticipating long-term trends. After co-founding Ultima Capital and founding Icona Capital, George led the strategic merger of Icona with Stoneweg, creating a consolidated investment firm now known as SWI Group.

With more than $11 billion in assets under management, SWI is a London and Switzerland-based alternative investment group active in private equity, real estate, private debt, and infrastructure. Today, George’s leadership is taking the firm in a bold direction-placing digital infrastructure at the heart of its future.

AiOnX: Building Europe’s Digital Engine Room

At the core of this strategic shift is AiOnX, the SWI Group platform dedicated to hyperscale data center development. These facilities, essential for powering AI, cloud services, and the data economy, are no longer optional-they are the digital infrastructure of the 21st century.

AiOnX’s current roadmap includes five large-scale projects across:

Ireland

Denmark

Spain

Italy

United Kingdom

With a total pipeline of 2 GW, these developments represent an investment of more than €20 billion over the next years. The most recent project-a 330 MW data center in Cambridgeshire, UK-is specifically designed to meet the growing computational demands of artificial intelligence and high-density cloud computing workloads.

A European Vision for Digital Sovereignty

In a world where global cloud infrastructure is dominated by U.S. giants (GAFAM), Max‑Hervé George is pushing for a model rooted in European autonomy. His ambition: to ensure Europe doesn’t just consume digital services, but builds and controls the infrastructure behind them.

This vision is grounded in a broader strategy to give a European dimension to SWI Group -not only in terms of operations, but also in terms of sovereignty, sustainability, and innovation.

“Digital sovereignty starts with infrastructure,” a spokesperson for AiOnX said. “The power to store, compute, and manage data within Europe is no longer a luxury-it’s a necessity.”

Green IT at Scale: Sustainability is Non-Negotiable

Data centers consume vast amounts of energy, and with environmental concerns growing globally, AiOnX integrates sustainability at the design level. All current and future sites are engineered to operate using renewable energy and state-of-the-art cooling systems.

Key pillars of AiOnX’s sustainable strategy:

Integration of green energy sources including wind, solar, and hydro

Advanced cooling technologies to reduce water and energy consumption

Compliance with EU taxonomy and ESG investment frameworks

By combining high efficiency with environmental stewardship, AiOnX is proving that scale and sustainability are not mutually exclusive.

The Growing Role of Data Infrastructure

Data centers are no longer niche assets. They are fundamental to economic competitiveness, national security, and technological advancement. As AI applications become more sophisticated and data-driven services grow exponentially, Europe’s current infrastructure faces severe capacity constraints.

SWI’s move into hyperscale development via AiOnX is both a commercial response to market demand and a geopolitical statement. By controlling its data infrastructure, Europe gains resilience and independence in a field previously dominated by non-European players.

SWI Group: Anchored in Europe, Open to the World

Headquartered in London and Geneva, SWI Group operates with an international outlook but remains strongly committed to its European DNA. Its ability to move decisively into digital infrastructure reflects both its investment expertise and long-standing partnerships across real estate and private capital markets.

With a focus on long-term, essential assets, SWI is positioning itself as a major player in next-generation infrastructure development-combining financial rigor with innovation leadership.

Laying the Foundations for Tomorrow’s Digital Europe

Max‑Hervé George is not merely investing in technology-he is building the physical foundations upon which Europe’s digital economy will stand. Through AiOnX, he and SWI Group are working to ensure that Europe has the computing power, energy strategy, and sovereign infrastructure to compete globally in the decades ahead.

This is not just a business story. It’s a strategic commitment to Europe’s digital independence, a long-term investment in sustainability, and a belief that infrastructure is where true innovation begins.

About SWI Group

SWI Group is a UK and Swiss-based alternative investment firm created through the merger of Icona Capital and Stoneweg. With more than $11 billion in assets under management, SWI operates across real estate, private equity, private debt, and infrastructure. The company is led by Max‑Hervé George , who has a strong track record of identifying structural investment trends.

Through its infrastructure platform AiOnX, SWI is developing hyperscale data centers across Europe, combining technological ambition with environmental responsibility.

Media Contact

Mike Thomas

Media Contact Name: Corporate Communications, SWI Group

Email: press@swi.com

Website: https://swi.com

SOURCE: SWI Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire