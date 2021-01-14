Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Fourth Quarter 2020 Results, January 2021 Monthly Dividend and December 31, 2020 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

January 2021 Monthly Dividend of $0.065 Per Share

Estimated Book Value Per Share as of December 31, 2020 of $5.46

Estimated GAAP net income of $0.23 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, including an estimated $0.07 per share of net realized and unrealized losses on RMBS and derivative instruments

Estimated 4.0% total return on equity for the quarter

Estimated book value, net income and total return on equity amounts are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of December 31, 2020

Next Dividend Announcement Expected February 10, 2021

VERO BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of January 2021. The dividend of $0.065 per share will be paid February 24, 2021 to holders of record on January 29, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of January 28, 2021. The Company plans on announcing its next dividend after the Board’s meeting on February 10, 2021.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of January 14, 2021, the Company had 76,381,365 shares of common stock outstanding. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had 76,073,317 shares of common stock outstanding. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had 69,295,962 shares of common stock outstanding.

Estimated December 31, 2020 Book Value Per Share

The Company’s estimated book value per share as of December 31, 2020 was $5.46. The Company computes book value per share by dividing total stockholders’ equity by the total number of outstanding shares of common stock. At December 31, 2020, the Company’s preliminary estimated total stockholders’ equity was approximately $415.3 million with 76,073,317 shares of common stock outstanding. These figures and the resulting estimated book value per share are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

Estimated Net Income Per Share and Realized and Unrealized Gains and Losses on RMBS and Derivative Instruments

The Company estimates it generated net income per share of $0.23, which includes $0.07 per share of net realized and unrealized losses on RMBS and derivative instruments for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. These amounts compare to total dividends declared during the quarter of $0.195 per share. Net income per common share calculated under generally accepted accounting principles can, and does, differ from our REIT taxable income. The Company views REIT taxable income as a better indication of income to be paid in the form of a dividend rather than net income. Many components of REIT taxable income can only be estimated at this time and our monthly dividends declared are based on both estimates of REIT taxable income to be earned over the course of the current quarter and calendar year and a longer-term estimate of the REIT taxable income of the Company. These figures are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

Estimated Total Return on Equity

The Company’s estimated total return on equity for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was 4.0%. The Company calculates total return on equity as the sum of dividends declared and paid during the quarter plus changes in book value during the quarter, divided by the Company’s stockholders’ equity at the beginning of the quarter. The total return was $0.215 per share, comprised of dividends per share of $0.195 and an increase in book value per share of $0.02 from September 30, 2020.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of December 31, 2020 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change and, with respect to figures that will appear in the Company’s financial statements and associated footnotes as of and for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, are subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Dec 2020 Oct – Dec Modeled Modeled Net Weighted CPR 2020 CPR Interest Interest % Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Rate Rate Current Fair of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Sensitivity Sensitivity Type Face Value Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Jan) in Jan) (-50 BPS)(1) (+50 BPS)(1) Pass Through RMBS Fixed Rate CMO $ 128,951 $ 137,453 3.26% $ 106.59 4.00% 4.40% 42 312 35.50% 25.42% $ (100) $ (19) 15yr 4.0 666 720 0.02% 108.20 4.00% 4.49% 32 123 22.95% 17.45% 7 (7) 15yr Total 666 720 0.02% 108.20 4.00% 4.49% 32 123 22.95% 17.45% 7 (7) 20yr 2.0 249,144 259,441 6.16% 104.13 2.00% 2.86% 2 238 1.41% 1.66% 579 (1,173) 20yr Total 249,144 259,441 6.16% 104.13 2.00% 2.86% 2 238 1.41% 1.66% 579 (1,173) 30yr 2.5 816,270 869,278 20.65% 106.49 2.50% 3.33% 3 355 3.82% 7.27% 9,440 (16,753) 30yr 3.0 741,511 813,838 19.33% 109.75 3.00% 3.49% 5 354 7.32% 18.09% 13,576 (17,303) 30yr 3.5 1,151,156 1,270,263 30.17% 110.35 3.50% 3.98% 13 343 19.83% 17.38% 11,303 (16,630) 30yr 4.0 183,879 208,168 4.94% 113.21 4.00% 4.51% 28 325 20.42% 23.54% 3,391 (3,823) 30yr 4.5 96,264 108,658 2.58% 112.87 4.50% 5.00% 19 338 29.67% 26.64% 910 (1,006) 30yr 5.0 26,807 30,380 0.72% 113.33 5.00% 5.62% 34 319 30.40% 30.95% 317 (320) 30yr Total 3,015,887 3,300,585 78.40% 109.44 3.18% 3.76% 9 348 12.87% 16.88% 38,937 (55,835) Total Pass Through RMBS 3,394,648 3,698,199 87.84% 108.94 3.13% 3.72% 10 338 12.89% 16.65% 39,423 (57,034) Structured RMBS Interest-Only Securities 264,010 28,696 0.68% 10.87 4.00% 4.57% 78 268 45.29% 44.30% (2,433) 4,035 Total Structured RMBS 264,010 28,696 0.68% 10.87 4.00% 4.57% 78 268 45.29% 44.30% (2,433) 4,035 Long TBA Positions FNCL 2.0 TBA 465,000 483,090 11.47% 103.89 2.00% 5,781 (9,527) Total Long TBA 465,000 483,090 11.47% 103.89 2.00% 5,781 (9,527) Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,123,658 $ 4,209,985 100.00% 3.06% 3.78% 15 333 15.23% 20.12% $ 42,771 $ (62,526)

Interest Interest Average Hedge Rate Rate Notional Period Sensitivity Sensitivity Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS)(1) (+50 BPS)(1) Eurodollar Futures $ (50,000) Dec-2021 (250) 250 Swaps (820,000) Apr-2025 (8,479) 18,680 5-Year Treasury Futures (69,000) Mar-2021(2) (1,956) 2,610 TBA (328,000) Jan-2021 (2,151) 3,571 Swaptions (667,300) May-2021 (4,274) 4,049 Hedge Total $ (1,934,300) $ (17,110) $ 29,160 Rate Shock Grand Total $ 25,661 $

(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (2) Five-year treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $126.16 at December 31, 2020. The market value of the short position was $87.1 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Percentage Percentage Fair of Fair of Asset Category Value(1) Portfolio Asset Category Value(1) Portfolio As of December 31, 2020 As of December 31, 2020 Fannie Mae $ 2,733,960 73.4% Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 476,890 12.8% Freddie Mac 992,935 26.6% Whole Pool Assets 3,250,005 87.2% Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,726,895 100.0% Total Mortgage Assets $ 3,726,895 100.0%

(1) Amounts in the tables above exclude long TBA positions with a market value of approximately $483.1 million.

Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of December 31, 2020 Borrowings Debt Rate in Days Maturity Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. $ 421,363 11.7% 0.22% 41 3/4/2021 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 362,434 10.1% 0.25% 30 2/11/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc 340,953 9.5% 0.24% 18 1/26/2021 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 335,287 9.3% 0.24% 70 3/12/2021 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 291,724 8.1% 0.21% 35 2/16/2021 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 222,559 6.2% 0.23% 12 1/19/2021 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. 214,128 6.0% 0.23% 24 2/12/2021 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 163,155 4.5% 0.22% 12 1/12/2021 Barclays Capital Inc. 158,409 4.4% 0.23% 12 1/12/2021 Daiwa Securities America Inc. 151,432 4.2% 0.24% 37 3/4/2021 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 150,672 4.2% 0.22% 14 1/29/2021 ING Financial Markets LLC 126,331 3.5% 0.22% 14 1/14/2021 ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc 115,495 3.2% 0.22% 13 1/22/2021 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 109,827 3.1% 0.23% 13 1/13/2021 Nomura Securities International, Inc. 104,422 2.9% 0.21% 48 2/22/2021 South Street Securities, LLC 79,298 2.2% 0.28% 102 5/13/2021 Goldman, Sachs & Co. 77,823 2.2% 0.22% 47 2/16/2021 Bank of Montreal 69,598 1.9% 0.22% 42 2/11/2021 Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC 51,655 1.4% 0.27% 14 1/14/2021 Austin Atlantic Asset Management Co. 25,465 0.7% 0.26% 4 1/4/2021 J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC 23,556 0.7% 0.23% 15 1/15/2021 Total Borrowings $ 3,595,586 100.0% 0.23% 31 5/13/2021

