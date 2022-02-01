New Immersive Dolby Atmos Studio, Instrumentoz, Relies on KRK ROKITs￼

While the immersive audio sphere may have exploded in popularity over the past year, it is still generally regarded as out-of-reach for many up-and-coming artists. With the goal of successfully debunking these myths, Instrumentoz, a music technology company and studio space for beginner producers, artists, and creators, has paved the way for everyone to experience Dolby Atmos mixing. To maintain reliability and accessibility while also adhering to Dolby requirements, Instrumentoz is stocked with KRK ROKIT Studio Monitors and S12.4 Subwoofers.

Located in the heart of downtown Miami’s arts district, the main goal of Instrumentoz is not to be a traditional studio but a place for creatives to work their magic. “It is a place where producers can start learning how to record and mix music in Atmos―I call it a producer’s playground,” says Instrumentoz Founder, Carlito “Sway” Cobos. “We chose the ROKITs as an affordable option for quality audio and build. Plus, the White Noise versions in the space complement the creative atmosphere.”

KRK ROKITs were selected for Instrumentoz because of their reputation in the audio recording scene, as well as for the monitors’ SPL, which meets Dolby’s minimum loudness requirements. “Using KRK for immersive mixing gives the perfect low-end, and the tuning and equalization are so accurate, especially when combined with the KRK S12.4s, which is an ideal subwoofer for Dolby Atmos.”

Instrumentoz has truly become an immersive Dolby Atmos studio, with musical duo Unfollow Me recently producing and mixing their single “Unavailable” in the space. “The lead singer told us she was blown away by how immersive the music was in the room,” says Cobos. “She said she could hear everything panned out around her, as opposed to just on two speakers coming at you, and that having all the song elements spread out, rather than being masked in the stereo mix, was amazing.” Cobos has also been working alongside Dolby Atmos-certified Engineer Javier Delgado on different immersive mixes for artists such as Lunaty Npt from Colombia, Dominican Rapper El Nephew, and Miami-based TikTok sensation Tre Oh Fie.

“I started Instrumentoz because I wanted producers to have a place to make immersive music, rather than just focusing on the final product with the engineers,” Cobos adds. “There’s a myth that you need a huge budget to start mixing in Atmos, but the KRK ROKIT line hits professional standards while allowing you to get into creative mixing. The ROKITs made it possible for us to create this space for producers, who can potentially use it as a model for their own studios in the future.”

Photo Credits: Florida Film House