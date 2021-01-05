Nationwide Survey Finds Americans Are More Likely to Participate in Dry January This Year Than Ever Before

Non-Alcoholic Beverage Brand DRY Soda Co.’s Survey Points to Heightened Drinking Habits Due to Pandemic Stress, Leading to a Desire for Creating Healthy Habits in the New Year

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DRY Soda Company, creator of DRY Botanical Bubbly, a beautifully-flavored, lightly-sweet line of non-alcoholic beverages, released findings from a nationwide survey showing one-third of Americans are more likely to participate in Dry January for 2021, with more interest in taking a break from alcohol than ever before. The survey, polling more than 1,000 Americans, shows a substantial increase in the desire to participate compared to last year, with YouGov reporting that only one-seventh of the population had interest in going sober for January in 2020.





“ We conducted this survey because we were curious about Americans’ drinking habits and rituals during this past year given the stressful circumstances from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sharelle Klaus, founder and CEO of DRY. “ These results clearly show that while these unprecedented times have increased alcohol consumption for many, they’ve also led to a heightened awareness for taking care of mind, body and soul in 2021 as we remain optimistic and hopeful for what the new year brings. Beyond this, it’s evident that the sober curious movement is still strong and poised to be even bigger in 2021, giving non-alcoholic brands like DRY the opportunity to have a positive impact on people’s well-being.”

This year’s survey uncovers the reason for people’s pandemic-related drinking habits, noting that while many people started drinking more in 2020, the past year has also accelerated why people are thinking about imbibing less for the new year. One-fourth of people say they’re drinking more since the pandemic, and of these, approximately half say they’re doing so because they are stressed or use it as a way to cope. With studies showing that alcohol can actually increase the stress and anxiety that many are hoping to ease with drinking, there is also an increased awareness from survey respondents about the positive benefits of an alcohol detox. More than half of people who have participated in a sober month or event said they felt healthier or less stressed, making an even better case for those who are more interested in participating in Dry January this year to take on the month as an opportunity to re-evaluate their relationships with alcohol and improve their health and well-being.

Beyond these results from DRY, the explosion of zero-proof options in the market is making it easier for people to access non-alcoholic beverages that can be enjoyed year-round. Brands are continuing to curate unique formulations and experiences for those not wanting to drink or looking to participate in sober months. For example, DRY is a presenting sponsor of the Dry January Festival, celebrating new zero-proof inspiration throughout the month and helping people create new drinking rituals, and has developed a special Dry January Mixology Gift Set, which includes a set of basic bar tools, DRY’s new handbook, “The Guide to Zero-Proof Cocktails,” samples of DRY and a reusable tote. The brand is also kicking off 2021 with a speaking tour with Klaus, weekly happy hours and a partnership with Sans Bar in Austin to launch a special Academy in February to increase access for those who are interested in establishing sober bars and events. With a variety of resources from across the world and a supportive community in the non-alcoholic space, people now have the opportunity to take part in life’s celebrations with a renewed focus on living their best, most mindful lives without the social pressure of drinking, establishing healthier habits and rituals that can be created during Dry January for the entire year.

Available in eight culinary-inspired flavors, like Lavender, Ginger, Vanilla, Fuji Apple and Cucumber, DRY Botanical Bubbly is crafted with just four ingredients and is inspired by the real flavors of fruit, herbs and spices. Founded in 2005 by Klaus, who believes that every party, bar and restaurant should be working to improve how they serve, host, and toast those who choose to not drink alcohol, DRY was crafted to be worthy of meal pairing, premium non-alcoholic mixology, and sipping on its own in place of a cocktail or wine. Easy to sip solo or mix into a zero-proof cocktail, all flavors are Non-GMO Project Verified, caffeine-free, gluten-free, OU Kosher and sodium-free, with only 45-70 calories per 12-ounce serving and less sugar and calories than sparkling wine.

DRY Botanical Bubbly is available in over 10,000 specialty, natural and traditional grocers, restaurants and bars nationwide, including Kroger, Safeway, Ralph’s, Raley’s, Fry’s, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, QFC, Giant-Carlisle, Schnucks, H-E-B and many more, plus online at Amazon.com and www.drinkdry.com. To read the full survey results and to learn more about DRY, please visit www.drinkdry.com.

