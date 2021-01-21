Maximum Bass. Minimum Space. KEF Announces the NEW KC62™​ Subwoofer with Uni-Core™​ Technology

Marlboro NJ, 21st January 2021 – Audio Manufacturer KEF announces the launch of the NEW KC62™ Subwoofer with three innovative technologies that successfully prioritise design and sound in equal measure.

Combining exceptional engineering and unrivaled vision, KEF’s engineers have developed a brand new approach to subwoofer performance. Using KC62’s™ force-canceling and Uni-Core technologies, KEF has revolutionised traditional expectations of what a subwoofer can achieve based on its size. Measuring at 9.68 x 10.07 x 9.76 inches, and weighing 31 lbs, the new 1000W KC62™ subwoofer delivers unprecedented depth and breath-taking accuracy with its compact and sleek design. This is a result of the patent-pending, ground-breaking Uni-Core™ technology.

Uni-Core™ delivers unprecedented performance through the combination of a force cancelation configuration and a groundbreaking single motor system with concentrically arranged voice coils. This patent-pending design allows the cabinet size to be reduced by over a third while equaling or exceeding the driver excursion of a much larger subwoofer. Uni-Core™ unlocks more output and depth from less space.

From Left to Right: KC62 in Black, Front Angle; KC62 in White, Back Angle

The KC62’s™ accurate, deep bass, speed and power are also the result of two additional technologies.

One is the P-Flex Surround, also known as Origami Surround. The P-Flex Surround is a brand-new patent-pending driver surround that resists the acoustic pressure inside the cabinet without limiting sensitivity in which traditional surround designs do. Evocative of the Japanese art of paper folding – origami – KEF’s P-Flex Surround is uniquely and meticulously pleated to resist internal air pressure without adding excessive mass. This innovative design allows the drivers to move with greater excursion, resulting in deeper bass extension and more accurate bass reproduction with vastly reduced distortion.

The other innovative technology is the Smart Distortion Control Technology. This patent-pending, sensorless, motional feedback system helps correct even the slightest signal abnormalities and transients. By measuring the current in the voice coil, detecting, and then correcting any non-linear distortions, Smart Distortion Control delivers accurate bass with less colourization. This new approach reduces the interaction between signal, amplifier, and driver dramatically decreasing distortion.

The KC62‘s™ performance is further enhanced by custom in-house designed DSP (Digital Signal Processing) algorithms (KEF’s Music Integrity Engine). These algorithms include iBX (Intelligent Bass Extension) and SmartLimiter, which continually analyze the signal to prevent clipping, all while working together to ensure the perfect relationship between all components. The twin drivers are powered by 1000W RMS (2 x 500W) of specially designed Class D amplification, providing an exceptional level of control and the ability to easily deliver sudden bursts of power when required.

The KC62™ Subwoofer is incredibly versatile, with a collection of connection options for almost any audio system. The line output High Pass Filter allows for exceptional fine-tuned integration, while KEF SmartConnect eliminates connection issues. The KC62™ is also compatible with the KW1 adaptor kit for wireless compatibility with minimal fuss. For set up, the five pre-sets on the Room Placement Equalisation feature allows the KC62™ to sonically integrate into any environment or listening room, whether it’s in a free space, next to a wall, in a corner, within a cabinet, or in spaces where volume is a concern.

The KC62™ is crafted from extruded aluminium, creating a curved cabinet which perfectly blends form and function, strength and beauty. Offered in Carbon Black and Mineral White finishes, the subwoofer features a timeless design aesthetic and superior acoustic performance. The KC62™ Uni-Core™ Force-Cancelling Subwoofer will retail for $1,499.99. To discover more, please visit: https://us.kef.com/.

About KEF

KEF wasfounded in 1961 by Raymond Cooke OBE (1925–1995). Headquartered, in those early years, in a Nissen Hut on the premises of Kent Engineering & Foundry in the UK, after more than half a century at the cutting edge of audio the company remains committed to excellence in sound. From ground-breaking Uni-Q technology to the bar-setting LS50 Wireless, KEF’sflair for the unusual – and sometimes controversial – balances an obsession with design in harmony with the most innovative engineering. KEF’sreputation for quality isfounded on a refusal to compromise on aural authenticity or experience. www.kef.com