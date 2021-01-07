Kopin Corporation Enters Agreement with Jade Bird Display for 2K x 2K Monochrome LED Microdisplay Development

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin® Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer and provider of high-resolution microdisplays and display subassemblies for defense, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, announced today it has signed a multi-year agreement with Jade Bird Display, to develop superbright monochrome LED microdisplays. Jade Bird Display, based in Shanghai, China, is a leader in microLED displays. Under the collaboration, Jade Bird Display will provide the LED wafers and the hybrid bonding service on Kopin-designed and supplied Si backplane wafers for monolithic 2K x 2K LED microdisplays (2048 x 2048 resolution in about 1” diagonal size).

Kopin is a leader in microdisplays including OLED (organic light emitting diode) displays, liquid crystal displays (LCD), and Ferroelectric liquid crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays. Kopin also pioneered and has early patents (US 5,300,788, 5,453,405, 6,403,985) on LED microdisplay technologies. LED microdisplays have the potential for superhigh brightness and low power consumption, which can make them ideal for many applications including see-through augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) applications.

“We are very pleased to collaborate with Kopin who is a longtime leader in microdisplay technology and products,” said Dr. Qiming Li, CEO & founder of Jade Bird Display. “We were one of the first manufacturers to bring our superhigh brightness monochrome microLED microdisplays to market and this year we have launched a range of microLED microdisplays for a variety of applications available to all OEMs. We are excited to further develop our technologies to meet Kopin’s needs. Kopin and Jade Bird Display have complementary capabilities and we look forward to a strong partnership with Kopin.”

“We are very excited about our collaboration with Jade Bird Display who has demonstrated leading technology and production capabilities in LED microdisplays,” said Dr. John C.C. Fan, CEO and founder of Kopin Corporation. “We believe high-resolution monochrome LED microdisplays with brightness up to 4 million nits would create new interesting applications for microdisplays, and would satisfy our customer’s needs for various applications. The LED microdisplay products from this partnership will complement our growing microdisplay portfolio and open new market opportunities.”

About Jade Bird Display (JBD)

Founded in 2015, JBD has been focusing on developing the smallest, brightest, and most efficient micro-display panels. With a fab established in Shanghai CHINA, JBD is considered as one of the leaders in microLED display technologies with its portfolio of active matrix microLED displays. For more information, visit JBD’s website, LinkedIn or Twitter pages.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for military, industrial and consumer products. Kopin’s technology portfolio includes ultrasmall Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.

Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), which are subject to the safe harbor created by such sections. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such “forward-looking statements,” which speak only as of the date made, and advise readers that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions by us that are difficult to predict. These forward-looking statements may include statements with respect to: Our belief that high-resolution monochrome LED microdisplays with brightness up to 4 million nits will create new interesting applications for microdisplays, and will satisfy our customer’s needs for various applications. Various factors, some of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by us or on our behalf, are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may otherwise be required by the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Important factors that could affect performance and cause results to differ materially from management’s expectations are described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors; Part II, Item 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; and other parts of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019, or as updated from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Contacts

Kopin



Richard Sneider, 508-870-5959



Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer



[email protected]

or



Market Street Partners



Joann Horne, 415-445-3233



[email protected]