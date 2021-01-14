Kinetic Business Launches Podcast and Vodcast Series: Connecting Business

Company commits to keeping business connected virtually

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Businesses across the country have worked in unique ways to make authentic connections inside and outside of the office, particularly in the past year. That’s why Kinetic Business by Windstream, a long-trusted communications partner, launched the podcast and vodcast series Connecting Business. This series aims to bring businesses together for learning and collaboration.

To kick off 2021, Connecting Business host Christina Munoz interviews Jesse Purcell, director of the Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance. Purcell shares how business owners and professionals can get the most from networking groups and professional organizations like hers. She knows that these folks need to maximize every investment, particularly those of time in the New Year.

She’s able to share what businesses owners should expect of their trade organizations and what they should plan to contribute to make the relationships successful. She’s got plenty of examples from 2020 when her Chamber assisted members with navigating new and unfamiliar grant programs during a pandemic.

Throughout the Connecting Business series, Munoz taps into the personal insights and professional experiences of subject matter experts to give listeners nuggets they can apply to their work right now. Each episode provides thoughtful discussion about business solutions while discovering simple, smart ways to grow a business in today’s uncertain business climate.

“ We are pleased to bring business owners and leaders around the country together for meaningful discussions and insights through Connecting Business,” said Jeff Small, Kinetic by Windstream president. “ This series allows us to open the door for listeners to hear real conversations about not only business solutions, but also how others have succeeded in making unique, meaningful connections inside and outside the office.”

In previous episodes of Connecting Business, guests Lorenzo Clark, vice president of inside sales and account management at Kinetic; Alana Muller, entrepreneur and author of Coffee, Lunch Coffee; and Renee Sobotka, founder and CEO of True North Technologies, tell how they have been able to better connect with customers and craft solutions to fit business needs.

In 2021, Connecting Business will continue to create space and open the conversation for businesses to bring their expertise to the table to help empower and collaborate with other businesses.

For more information about Connecting Business, viewers can tune in to watch the most recent vodcast episodes on YouTube. Follow Kinetic Business by Windstream on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn to see when a new episode drops or subscribe on Apple Podcast.

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings is a privately held communications and software company. Windstream offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. The company also provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network and 5G fixed wireless service to consumers and small and midsize businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com. Follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

Tracking Links:

Kinetic Business by Windstream: https://business.windstream.com/?utm_source=Kinetic%20Business%20Vodcast&utm_medium=Press%20Release&utm_campaign=Kinetic%20Business%20Launches%20Podcast%20and%20Vodcast%20Series%3A%20Connecting%20Business#/

Connecting Business Landing Page: https://business.windstream.com/connecting-business-vodcast?utm_source=Kinetic%20Business%20Vodcast&utm_medium=Press%20Release&utm_campaign=Kinetic%20Business%20Launches%20Podcast%20and%20Vodcast%20Series%3A%20Connecting%20Business#/

Connecting Business – YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/windstreamathome/videos?utm_source=Kinetic%20Business%20Vodcast&utm_medium=Press%20Release&utm_campaign=Kinetic%20Business%20Launches%20Podcast%20and%20Vodcast%20Series%3A%20Connecting%20Business

Connecting Business – YouTube Lorenzo Clark: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HLFbWgML3jo&utm_source=Kinetic%20Business%20Vodcast&utm_medium=Press%20Release&utm_campaign=Kinetic%20Business%20Launches%20Podcast%20and%20Vodcast%20Series%3A%20Connecting%20Business

Connecting Business – YouTube Alana Muller: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sWsdbL3DliU&utm_source=Kinetic%20Business%20Vodcast&utm_medium=Press%20Release&utm_campaign=Kinetic%20Business%20Launches%20Podcast%20and%20Vodcast%20Series%3A%20Connecting%20Business

Connecting Business – YouTube Renee Sobotka: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lkNUOZwDwOY&utm_source=Kinetic%20Business%20Vodcast&utm_medium=Press%20Release&utm_campaign=Kinetic%20Business%20Launches%20Podcast%20and%20Vodcast%20Series%3A%20Connecting%20Business

Connecting Business – YouTube Jesse Purcell: https://youtu.be/0SyLnnZkT1s?utm_source=Kinetic%20Business%20Vodcast%20YouTube&utm_medium=Press%20Release&utm_campaign=Kinetic%20Business%20Launches%20Podcast%20and%20Vodcast%20Series%3A%20Connecting%20Business

Connecting Business – Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/connecting-business/id1537879867?utm_source=Kinetic%20Business%20Vodcast&utm_medium=Press%20Release&utm_campaign=Kinetic%20Business%20Launches%20Podcast%20and%20Vodcast%20Series%3A%20Connecting%20Business

Kinetic Business by Windstream Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KineticBusinessByWindstream?utm_source=Kinetic%20Business%20Vodcast&utm_medium=Press%20Release&utm_campaign=Kinetic%20Business%20Launches%20Podcast%20and%20Vodcast%20Series%3A%20Connecting%20Business

Kinetic Business by Windstream Twitter: https://twitter.com/KineticSMB?utm_source=Kinetic%20Business%20Vodcast&utm_medium=Press%20Release&utm_campaign=Kinetic%20Business%20Launches%20Podcast%20and%20Vodcast%20Series%3A%20Connecting%20Business

Kinetic Business by Windstream LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/kineticbusinessbywindstream?utm_source=Kinetic%20Business%20Vodcast&utm_medium=Press%20Release&utm_campaign=Kinetic%20Business%20Launches%20Podcast%20and%20Vodcast%20Series%3A%20Connecting%20Business

Contacts

Windstream Contact:

Kerri Case



[email protected]