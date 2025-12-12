KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME Stay Warm by an Open Fire this Holiday with the First ★5 Fire Attacker, [Festive Christmas] Akari Minase!

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME, co-produced by Akatsuki Games, TOHO, and Production I.G, is excited to announce that after the debut of Santa Narumi, [Festive Christmas] Akari Minase is dropping in just in time to deck the halls by bringing more than just holiday warmth to the game as the first ★5 Fire Attacker.

◆ New ★5 Character [Festive Christmas] Akari Minase

■ Pickup Character Trailer: Akari Minase [Festive Christmas]

https://youtu.be/895sesmK3wc

★5 [Festive Christmas] Akari Minase joins the battle in this update!

Dispatched by the Third Division to assist with the First Division’s Christmas event. Her bright smile and animated gestures make her very popular with the children. The fact that she’s been practicing behind the scenes on how to play it out as the perfect Santa just for this day is her strictly confidential personal secret.

This version of Akari Minase is the first ★5 Fire Attacker in the game. After activating her Combat Skill, Follow-Up Skill, or Ultimate Skill, there’s a chance she’ll apply the Burn status. Furthermore, her Combat Skill applies a Damage over Time (DoT) multiplier buff, which strengthens the Burn status effect even more.

*The DoT multiplier buff can accumulate up to 3 stacks max, and can put enemies into a state where they will take DoT damage, such as Burn, every time they receive an attack.

■ New ★5 Character

[Festive Christmas] Akari Minase (Optimal weapon type: Assault Rifle)

■ New ★5 Weapon

AR-Xmas 25 (Assault Rifle)

■ [Festive Christmas] Akari Minase Character Art

*For more details, please check out the in-game announcement.

■ Introduction

Naoya Matsumoto’s hit manga series, Kaiju No. 8, has been serialized on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+, and with over 19 million copies printed and distributed in Japan (including digital editions) across 16 published volumes. The anime Kaiju No. 8 has also garnered immense popularity not only in Japan but also worldwide, particularly in North America.

Following its global success, Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME—co-produced by the powerhouse team of Akatsuki Games, TOHO, and Production I.G—is now officially available on the App Store, Google Play, and Steam®.

■ About KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME

Title: Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME

Planning & Production: Akatsuki Games Inc., TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Development & Operation: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Publicity Cooperation: TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Distribution: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Available Platforms: App Store, Google Play Store, Steam ®

Supported Languages: Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French

Price: Free-to-play (with in-app purchases)

Copyright Notice:

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA

© Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA © Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G Official Game Website: https://kj8-thegame.com/en/

Official Game X: https://x.com/kj8_TheGame_EN

Official Game YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@kj8-TheGame-EN

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/kaiju-no-8-the-game/id6742088839

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.aktsk.games.kaiju_no8_the_game

Steam®: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3393070

■ About Anime Kaiju No. 8

Based on the popular manga series by Naoya Matsumoto, serialized on Shonen Jump+ (Shueisha) since 2020, the anime Kaiju No. 8 portrays intense battles between the Japan Defense Force, tasked with eliminating Kaiju, and the monstrous creatures that routinely threaten human lives. In Japan, the original manga has surpassed 19 million copies in circulation (including digital editions), with 16 volumes published to date (as of September 4, 2025).

The Anime Season 1, which aired from April to June 2024, quickly gained massive popularity, ranking No.1 on domestic daily rankings across major streaming platforms in Japan. A theatrical compilation of Season 1, including the side story Hoshina’s Day Off, premiered in Japan on March 28, 2025. Subsequently, the Anime Season 2 aired from July to September, 2025, drawing enthusiastic reactions from fans worldwide.

■ Company Overview: Akatsuki Games Inc.

It is our mission to connect the emotions of people around the world by putting our beliefs and “why” into games. We challenge ourselves to create global hits as a world-class game company with the highest standards of development and operation in Japan.

In addition to the experience of operating games such as Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle (published by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.) and Romancing SaGa Re; Universe (published by SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.), we are taking on the challenges of using high-end 3D graphics display and development on multiple devices. We will deliver the highest quality games for everyone around the world to enjoy.

Official Website: https://games.aktsk.jp/en/

Founded: December 2021

Representative: CEO Yuki Totsuka

Headquarters: 8F oak meguro, 2-13-30 Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Business Activities: Game Development & Operations

Please be sure to include the following copyright notice when publishing articles or images related to this release:

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA

© Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

Additional Assets: HERE

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaiju-no-8-the-game-stay-warm-by-an-open-fire-this-holiday-with-the-first-5-fire-attacker-festive-christmas-akari-minase-302639955.html

SOURCE Akatsuki Games Inc.