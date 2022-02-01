CoreSite Accelerates AWS Direct Connect Hosted Connections on the Open Cloud Exchange®

— Enabling 25G and 50G Network Speeds to Improve Application Performance —

— Supporting High-Bandwidth, Low-Latency Applications Including Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning —

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) (“American Tower”), announced it will launch valuable enhancements to its CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange® (OCX), the company’s leading software-defined networking platform, to deliver faster AWS Direct Connect Hosted Connections of up to 50 gigabits per second (Gbps). The new OCX capabilities will further enable businesses to support the next wave of high-bandwidth, low-latency hybrid applications such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and digital media production.





AWS Direct Connect is a networking service that provides an alternative to using the internet to connect to Amazon Web Services (AWS). Using AWS Direct Connect, data that would have previously been transported over the internet is delivered through a private network connection between a customer’s facilities and AWS. Leveraging the 25G and 50G Hosted Connections, businesses will be able to ensure smooth and reliable data transfers at massive scale for real-time analysis, rapid data processing or broadcast media processing. Businesses deploying complex, data-intense workloads will also benefit from the simplified process offered through the OCX to rapidly scale network capacity between the enterprise edge and cloud providers. The OCX capabilities will allow clients to effortlessly scale their network to meet current and future business needs while reducing their operating expenses.

“As businesses look to AI and other data-intense applications to gain competitive edge, they need a platform capable of supporting high-density power, high-performance compute and low-latency cloud interconnection,” said Juan Font, President and CEO of CoreSite, SVP of U.S. Tower. “We are delighted to be working with AWS to deliver faster virtual connections to our customers to enable them to compete in today’s always-on digital economy.”

The new Open Cloud Exchange capabilities on AWS will be available in Q4 2023.

