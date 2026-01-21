Black Dragon Capital℠ Brings Media Technology Expertise to FOMEX 2026; Strengthens Influence in the Region Through Its Portfolio Companies

The firm expands upon its existing relationships in the region and deepens ties to the Saudi Media Forum and its goal of helping it achieve the 2030 vision for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The firm’s Founder and CEO, Louis Hernandez, Jr., will speak at the 5th Saudi Media Forum while leaders from Black Dragon Capital, Grass Valley, and Digital Joy to speak, participate in the Media Innovation Bootcamp, High-Level Industry Roundtable, along with selected political and business leaders in the Kingdom.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Black Dragon Capital℠ (“Black Dragon”) has announced its participation and presentation at the Future of Media Exhibition (FOMEX) 2026, one of the most highly anticipated global media innovation events happening in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from February 2-4, 2026. The firm is strengthening ties through a formal partnership with the objectives of driving innovation in the region, expanding the global footprint for the Middle East, and empowering the alignment between technologies from the US and the Middle East.

Black Dragon Capital℠ is a unique multi-phased investment firm focused on disruptive technologies in high growth industry segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. The firm was founded and is led by a collaborative team of experienced entrepreneurs and experienced technology leaders who emphasize a focus on intense operating experience leading to the ability to transform companies.

Black Dragon has a long history of partnership in the region and has expanded its technology leadership in the Middle East through its portfolio companies, Grass Valley and Digital Joy. Black Dragon Capital℠ Founder and CEO Louis Hernandez, Jr. will take to the stage at the 5th Saudi Media Forum, where his session titled “The Media Technology Landscape: Mapping Influence and Leading Transformation” will delve into digital transformation and how innovation can create opportunities for the future of the media industry. This will feature highlights from Digital Tsunami, Hernandez’ latest book.

Grass Valley, a global market leader in media technology which empowers over 90% of the world’s top media brands to create and deliver compelling stories that captivate audiences, and Digital Joy, an innovative cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) media technology company, will also be in attendance.

Both companies aim to continue strengthening connections and growing their key partnership in the Middle East through their involvement in this event. Jon Wilson, CEO of Grass Valley, will deliver a presentation on the future of media. Stephanie Sanchez, Chief Strategy Officer of Grass Valley, will be joined by Nigel Prince, Chief Operating Officer of Black Dragon Capital, in the panel of judges for FOMEX 2026’s Media Innovation Bootcamp.

Black Dragon Capital℠ will also participate at the High-Level Roundtable discussing regarding global media issues and the impaction on regional expansion. The Roundtable will also highlight investments the Kingdom is making to expand key industries in the region which overlap with Black Dragon’s area of focus including Media and Entertainment, FinTech, Digital Commerce, and Cybersecurity.

Black Dragon Capital℠ is deeply committed to remaining an active part of the communities they serve at a global scale. By supporting Grass Valley and Digital Joy, it aims to continue forging partnerships that can benefit the economic development in the region.

Hernandez, who is the visionary behind the transformation of recognized media and technology companies like Grass Valley, Avid, Open Solutions, and Payveris, frequently participates at events in the Middle East seeking out significant opportunities for collaboration and meaningful discussions with key stakeholders in the region. He has been a partner to the region for over 15 years and been a frequent guest and keynote speaker in events from Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Dubai. Hernandez has been a part of some of the largest and most important sports and media events in the region.

“We are excited to be back in Riyadh! The Black Dragon team is deeply committed to the communities we serve globally, which is why we have made it our priority to strengthen our partnerships with many of the regional media organizations and leadership at the Saudi Broadcast Authority (SBA). The Middle East continues to show promise in terms of growth for industries like media and technology and we are excited to serve the Kingdom and his excellency through these partnerships as well as our portfolio companies like Grass Valley and Digital Joy,” said Louis Hernandez, Jr., Founder and CEO of Black Dragon Capital.

Hernandez’ latest book titled Digital Tsunami, which delves into the transformative impact of the digital era on industries across the globe and provides actionable strategies for businesses navigating this rapidly evolving landscape, is now available on Amazon.

About Black Dragon Capital℠

Black Dragon Capital℠ (BDC), founded over a decade ago by recognized technology leaders, is a unique multi-phased investment firm focused on disruptive technologies in high growth industry segments that strengthen economic stability within communities. The firm was founded and led by a collaborative team of experienced entrepreneurs with intense operating experience, and a proven track record. They work closely with entrepreneurs to build market leading companies using their proprietary Black Dragon Toolkit℠, which is designed to drive operational value and returns.

Learn more at www.blackdragoncap.com

About Grass Valley

Grass Valley empowers over 90% of the world’s top media brands to create and deliver compelling stories that captivate audiences. At the heart of its solutions is the GV Media Universe (GVMU), merging the cost-efficiency and consistent performance of hardware with the agility, elasticity, and adaptability of the AMPP Media Operating System. Together, they form a seamless, scalable ecosystem for efficient and innovative workflows.

With a portfolio spanning from cameras to integrated MAM solutions, Grass Valley provides the flexibility to build solutions for every need—from a single creative harnessing immense production power to globally distributed teams collaborating seamlessly. This breadth of capability enables customers to craft efficient workflows that inspire and engage their audiences.

With over 65 years of expertise, Grass Valley has consistently driven the evolution of live content creation and storytelling. Headquartered in Montreal and supported by Black Dragon Capital, the company remains dedicated to shaping the future of media production.

Learn more at www.grassvalley.com

About Digital Joy

Digital Joy delivers cloud-based solutions that put storytelling at the heart of digital transformation. Our mission is to help organizations manage technology with ease while unlocking the power of their stories to connect with audiences in meaningful ways. With INSIGHT, we extend that mission into cloud governance, giving teams clarity and control over resources so they can focus on creating, sharing, and amplifying their stories.

Media Contact or Inquiries:

Amanda Gilmer

Vice President of Marketing, Black Dragon Capital

agilmer@blackdragoncap.com

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, investment products, or advisory services. Any references to portfolio companies, investments, or strategic initiatives are provided solely to illustrate business activities, do not represent all investments made by Black Dragon Capital℠, and should not be construed as investment advice or a guarantee of future performance. Past or current portfolio company outcomes are not indicative of future results.

Black Dragon Capital℠ does not provide assurances that any strategy, initiative, or business activity described herein will achieve similar results in the future. Nothing contained herein should be relied upon as a recommendation to invest in any fund or investment vehicle.

Black Dragon Capital℠ is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

