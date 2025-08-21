AppYea Inc. Acquires Techlott’s Institutional‑Grade Blockchain Lottery & Gaming Platform in Strategic Business Pivot

AppYea Inc. (OTCQB:APYP) today announced a strategic business pivot with the acquisition of Techlott Ltd.’s proprietary blockchain-based lottery and gaming platform. The transaction refocuses AppYea on the rapidly growing institutional lottery market, providing a complete, production-ready technology package engineered for enterprise deployments.

Why Techlott is a Game-Changer?

Techlott’s platform addresses the core weaknesses of legacy lottery systems-high costs, opacity, and slow scaling. Its Web3 architecture is built for today’s market:

Engineered for Public Trust: The system puts governance and compliance at its core. It features on-chain draw logic, verifiable randomness, and an immutable audit trail-all essential for regulators and government ministries. This design helps build public trust by providing full transparency.

Significantly Lower Operating Costs: Unlike legacy systems that rely on complex infrastructure and large back-office teams, Techlott’s design automates core workflows and reduces operational overhead. We project this can lead to up to significant lower operating costs for our partners.

Security and Readiness: The platform’s smart contracts have passed an independent QuillAudits review with no high or medium-severity issues. The system has successfully processed over 212,000 test transactions under transparency review, validating its readiness for national-scale use.

Built for Flexibility: The stack supports B2G, B2B, and B2C models, allowing for broad commercial deployment. It integrates with multiple blockchain networks and supports hybrid fiat-crypto payments.

Global Lottery Market: A Massive, Under-Digitized Opportunity

Independent market data consistently shows a very large and expanding market:

Grand View Research: $353.29B (2024), forecast to reach $483.93B by 2030.

Verified Market Research: $327.44B (2024), forecast to reach $402.42B by 2032.

With only ~16% of global lottery activity currently online, the market is poised for digital migration. Techlott’s platform is uniquely positioned to capture this significant opportunity.

Next Steps & Capital Markets

As part of the transaction, AppYea is aligning with Techlott’s team, with Techlott becoming a significant shareholder and gaining board representation. We will focus on:

Technology Integration & Commercialization: Rapidly integrating the platform and initiating go-to-market efforts focused on government and enterprise deployments. Applying to uplist to a US Exchange: Advancing preparations for a potential uplisting application and related financing activities to support scaled operations.

Executive Commentary

Yakir Abadi, Chief Executive Officer, AppYea:

“This acquisition is the culmination of a clear strategy. We identified a gap in a multi-billion dollar market and acquired the technology to fill it. Regulators and ministries worldwide are seeking transparency and efficiency, and Techlott delivers exactly that. Our plan is simple and focused: integrate, sign anchor partners, and prepare for our next chapter on a major exchange.”

Mark Katzenelson, Founder, Techlott:

“After years of development and millions of dollars invested, our platform is ready for prime time. Teaming with AppYea gives us the public-market presence and governance needed to deploy our technology at institutional and national scale. This partnership is a catalyst for our growth.”

Eldar Edmond Grady, Chairman, AppYea:

“We are now a technology-driven company with a clear product, a solid execution plan, and a path to growth. Our focus is on disciplined delivery: bringing the technology to market, securing key contracts, and strengthening our capital structure to drive long-term value for our shareholders.”

Additional information on the transactions are provided in AppYea’s current report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Techlott Ltd.

Techlott Ltd. is a Cyprus‑incorporated technology company specializing in lottery and gaming platforms for regulated environments. Under the parties’ definitive agreements, AppYea is acquiring Techlott’s software (including source code), documentation, and related IP, positioned for institutional‑grade commercialization.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements included in this press release, which are not historical in nature, are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements relating to the future performance of AppYea are subject to many factors including, but not limited to, the sufficiency or working capital to realize our business plans and new strategic direction, the going concern qualification in our financial statements, our ability to penetrate the new intended markets, our success in integrating the platform and initiating go-to-market efforts, our success in uplisting to a US exchange, the introduction of competitive products, the impact of any adverse litigation, commercialization and technological difficulties, and the other risks identified in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 15, 2025. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Golmidas Communications

Email: info@golmidas.com

SOURCE: APPYEA, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire