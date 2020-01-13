Zyxel Redesigns, Expands Nebula Cloud Networking Solution Increasing Performance, Usability and Versatility

Enhanced Dashboard, New Management Features and New Hardware Make It Easier for SMBs and MSPs to Deploy and Manage Scalable, High-Performance Networks in Nearly Any Environment

ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#10G—Zyxel Communications, a leading provider of secure broadband networking, Internet access and connected home products, today announced the release of a major redesign of the Nebula Cloud Networking Solution. In addition to a new, enhanced user interface, Zyxel has made it easier for SMBs and MSPs to maximize the potential of their Nebula cloud networks with the addition of new intelligent management tools and expansion of the comprehensive Nebula family of access points and switches.

Enhanced Dashboard Improves Usability and Performance

The redesigned Nebula dashboard enhances both aesthetics and usability to greatly enhance the overall performance and usability of the industry’s only complete cloud-managed network solution.

Bright and Dark Modes – The new Dark Mode in the Nebula interface provides a more comfortable user experience in environments where the bright light from a monitor can cause undue strain on the eyes. The new Nebula interface gives users the ability to switch between bright and dark modes with a single click.

– The new Dark Mode in the Nebula interface provides a more comfortable user experience in environments where the bright light from a monitor can cause undue strain on the eyes. The new Nebula interface gives users the ability to switch between bright and dark modes with a single click. Virtually Limitless Customization – The Nebula interface includes an array of front-end additions including card-style widgets and WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get) captive portal design for WiFi and gateways for an enhanced end-user experience and better overall network performance.

Smart, Simple, Secure Network Connectivity

Nebula now includes several new key features that are designed to improve cloud management and save time in the setup and management of the network.

Startup Wizard – Now supports gateway settings, ensuring quick, complete and easy network setup.

– Now supports gateway settings, ensuring quick, complete and easy network setup. Smart Engine – Makes it even easier to correlate settings and events across an entire network. For instance, Nebula can automatically guide a user through the process of creating a VLAN network with a guest SSID. Nebula also knows not to report an access point offline event for APs connected to switches that utilize the scheduled PoE shutdown function to conserve energy.

Expanded Nebula Portfolio Enhances Versatility

The addition of new access points and a new switch to the Nebula family add new higher-performance options make the Nebula Cloud Networking Solution more versatile as a scalable, highly-customizable solution for deployment in a wide variety of environments and scenarios.

New Access Points Boost Speed and Security – The new WAX650S 802.11ax (WiFi6) Dual-Radio Unified Pro Access Point ($599.99 street) supports the new WiFi6 (802.11ax) standard to deliver faster, more consistent connections for users in dense environments. In addition to incorporation of the latest WPA3 WiFi standard and MAC filtering for each SSID, the new access points feature dynamic VLAN assignment which allows large school or business networks to be segmented into multiple VLANs for stronger security and ease-of-management.

– The new WAX650S 802.11ax (WiFi6) Dual-Radio Unified Pro Access Point ($599.99 street) supports the new WiFi6 (802.11ax) standard to deliver faster, more consistent connections for users in dense environments. In addition to incorporation of the latest WPA3 WiFi standard and MAC filtering for each SSID, the new access points feature dynamic VLAN assignment which allows large school or business networks to be segmented into multiple VLANs for stronger security and ease-of-management. New 10G Aggregation Switch – The new XS3800-28 28-Port 10GbE L2+ Managed Switch ($3,500 street) is a full 10G aggregation switch that can serve as the core of a Nebula network. Ideal for SMBs or campus networks that require low latency and high-density 10G backbone architectures, the XS3800-28 provides top-rate power and performance with the convenience of cloud management.

“We’re seeing increasing adoption of our cloud-managed Nebula solution by SMBs and MSPs that need a complete, enterprise-class networking solution that combines ease-of-deployment and management with scalability, reliability, performance, and affordability,” stated Shawn Rogers, Market Development Manager at Zyxel. “This major redesign of the Nebula system and the expansion of our Nebula product family is a direct result of our dedication to listen to our partners and continuously evolve our products and solutions to meet the ever-changing requirements of our customers and the clients that they serve.”

For more information about Zyxel and its connectivity solutions, visit www.zyxel.com/us and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Zyxel:

Zyxel, a pioneer in IP technology for over two decades and trusted brand for over 30 years, provides a complete portfolio of multi-service LTE, fiber and DSL broadband gateways, home connectivity solutions, smart home devices and enterprise-class Ethernet switches, security and Wi-Fi equipment for small to mid-size businesses. Zyxel offers integrated, interoperable network solutions based on open standards. Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Zyxel offers its partners service-rich solutions backed by a domestic team of logistic, sales, and technical support professionals.

Contacts

Ken Hagihara, APR, Fellow PRSA, MCM



Media Relations Representative for Zyxel



Integrity Public Relations, Inc.



949-768-4423 ext. 101



[email protected]