Zynga’s Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells and Words With Friends 2 Team up for “Magical Mischief” Campaign

Innovative Zynga Cross-game Collaboration Invites Players to Combine Their Love for Puzzles and Word Games with Playful Competition and Camaraderie

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced that players will be able to enjoy a collaboration campaign between its beloved Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells and Words With Friends 2 flagship games, the first such endeavor between the two titles. As part of the collaboration, Words With Friends 2 is featuring ‘Magical’ as the Word Of The Day on March 21, 2022.





Both games have a strong connection to mischief. Magical Mischief is front and center in Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, and Words With Friends 2 players often use mischievous strategy in gameplay, such as “besting” their opponent who just played a lengthy word by playing a much shorter word – including higher-scoring letters such as Z or X to get a more competitive score.

The cross-game collaboration invites friendly mischief via in-game posts that encourage Words With Friends 2 players to play a sneaky word and then pick a silly sticker to tease their opponent.

From March 21-28, 2022, players can participate in the cross-game Mischief With Friends sweepstakes that allow users to combine their love of word play with their magical puzzle skills while getting the chance to win amazing prizes, including exclusive merchandise. For details on sweepstakes entry and participation, players can visit zynga.social/MischiefWithFriendsSweeps.

The campaign also aligns with the Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells Mischief Season and the Magical Mischief event. Mischief Season runs from March 1-31, during which players can earn Points by completing various tasks in the game. By completing Puzzles during weeks in March when the Magical Mischief event is active, players will be able to send boxes that contain random Pranks to players in rival Clubs, either helping or hurting their progress in the spirit of friendly rivalry.

“It’s a pleasure to connect the players of Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells and Words With Friends 2, two prominent titles that have captivated the hearts of our players while amassing a strong fan following over time,” said Yaron Leyvand, Executive Vice President, Games at Zynga. “This first-ever cross-collaboration between these titles allows players to experience fun synergies across their cherished games while enjoying playful, lighthearted mischief on their mobile devices.”

Launched in 2009, Words With Friends has grown from popular mobile game to global pop culture sensation. Since then, the franchise has expanded to new platforms like Facebook Messenger, launched a hit sequel with Words With Friends 2 and brought innovative new ways to play to people around the world. The franchise’s success through this more than decade-long journey has been powered by player connections made through quick and clever wordplay that has become a touchstone in fans’ lives.

Words With Friends 2 is playable on iOS and Android devices worldwide, as well as on Facebook. For more information and to connect with other fans, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and visit the game’s website at www.wordswithfriends.com.

In Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, players enter a Match-3 adventure brimming with the spells, humour, colour and characters of the Harry Potter series. Featuring the soundtrack and voiceover recordings from the original Harry Potter films, fans follow an authentic, mobile retelling of Harry’s journey through the wizarding world. Earning spells and special boosts as they advance, players solve Match-3 puzzles populated with hopping Chocolate Frogs, fluttering Winged Keys, battling wizard chess pieces and other unexpected obstacles and objects. In the spirit of camaraderie and friendly competition at Hogwarts, players can join or form clubs with other fans to socialise, collaborate on puzzle strategies, share lives and vie for prizes in exclusive Club Events.

Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells is playable on iOS and Android devices worldwide, as well as on Amazon Kindle and Facebook. For more information and to connect with other fans, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and visit the game’s website at www.harrypotterpuzzlesandspells.com.

