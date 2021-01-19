Zynga Launches Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells in South Korea

Award-winning hit mobile game released on the Apple App Store and Google Play in South Korea

WHO:

Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced that Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells has launched in South Korea. Officially licensed from Warner Bros. Games and published under the Portkey Games label, this award-winning mobile game has begun rolling out to players in South Korea, fully localized in Korean.

WHAT:

Recipient of a Google Play 2020 Award for Best Casual Game and Apple App Store Editors’ Choice Award, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells is now available for free download on the App Store and Google Play in South Korea. Players in this region can access all current and previously released content, featuring more than 1,000 magic-infused Match-3 puzzles inspired by the story of Harry Potter and the wizarding world.

Alongside the game’s launch in South Korea, all players of the game can access new avatar customizations inspired by recording artist and Harry Potter fan, Zayn Malik. These customizations, including new beard, earring, eyebrow, hair and eye options, were developed to create Malik’s avatar in December, and are rolling out now in-game to all players.

QUOTE:

“Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells has earned awards and recognition for its compelling gameplay and authentic portrayal of the beloved characters, locations and magic of the series,” said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing at Zynga. “But it also brings a spirit of competition to the Wizarding World, as players join in-game Clubs with other fans to rise through the ranks of global leaderboards. As some of the most avid and competitive gamers in the world, we’re excited to welcome players in South Korea to enjoy the magic, community and Club competition of Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells.”

BACKGROUND:

In Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, players enter a Match-3 adventure brimming with the spells, humour, colour and characters of the Harry Potter series. Featuring the soundtrack and voiceover recordings from the original Harry Potter films, fans follow an authentic, mobile retelling of Harry’s journey through the wizarding world. Earning spells and special boosts as they advance, players solve Match-3 puzzles populated with hopping Chocolate Frogs, fluttering Winged Keys, battling wizard’s chess pieces and other unexpected obstacles and objects. In the spirit of camaraderie and friendly competition at Hogwarts, players can join or form clubs with other fans to socialise, collaborate on puzzle strategies, share lives and vie for prizes in exclusive Club Events.

Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells is playable on iOS and Android devices worldwide, as well as on Amazon Kindle and Facebook. For more information and to connect with other fans, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and visit the game’s website at www.harrypotterpuzzlesandspells.com.

SUPPORTING ASSETS:

Supporting visual assets available at: http://bit.ly/HPPS_SouthKoreaLaunch

About Zynga

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games. To date, more than one billion people have played Zynga’s franchises including CSR RacingTM, Empires & PuzzlesTM, Merge Dragons!TM, Merge Magic!TM, Toon BlastTM, Toy BlastTM, Words With FriendsTM and Zynga PokerTM. Zynga’s games are available in more than 150 countries and are playable across social platforms and mobile devices worldwide. Founded in 2007, the company is headquartered in San Francisco with locations in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, India, Turkey and Finland. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or the Zynga blog.

About Warner Bros. Games

Warner Bros. Games, a division of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Inc., is a premier worldwide publisher, developer, licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and PC-based gaming for both internal and third-party game titles. Additional information about Warner Bros. Games can be found at https://www.wbgames.com/.

About Portkey Games

Portkey Games, from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, is the games label dedicated to creating new Wizarding World mobile and videogame experiences that place the player at the center of their own adventure, inspired by J.K. Rowling’s original stories. Portkey Games offers players the opportunity to make their own narrative choices and engage with the Wizarding World setting to create new and unique experiences. The label was created to bring gamers and fans new gaming experiences that allow them to delve into the magic of the Wizarding World in immersive ways where they can define their own Wizarding World story.

WIZARDING WORLD, HARRY POTTER Publishing Rights © J.K. Rowling. HARRY POTTER: PUZZLES & SPELLS, PORTKEY GAMES, WIZARDING WORLD and HARRY POTTER characters, names and related indicia © and ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. ™ Zynga Inc. All Rights Reserved.

WB SHIELD: ™ & © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s20)

