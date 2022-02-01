Zoom Certified, Work Certified: Introducing the Shokz OpenComm2 UC Bone Conduction Stereo Bluetooth Headset for All Office Communication Needs

This open-ear, long lasting, Zoom Certified headset is ideal for in-office, hybrid and remote workers looking to stay aware of their surroundings with all-day comfort and computer-friendly connectivity on all devices

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shokz, known for its patented open-ear technology headphones, today announced OpenComm2 UC at Enterprise Connect. An upgrade to OpenComm UC, the brand’s previous bone conduction stereo headset for the workplace, OpenComm2 UC builds on that legacy with a Zoom Certified headset ideal for all hybrid, in-office and remote workers who are looking to stay connected to their surroundings so they never miss a beat.

OpenComm2 UC brings you an advanced open-ear design for superb, all-day comfort, and sustained situational awareness. It is engineered with Shokz’s seventh-generation patented bone conduction technology to deliver crystal-clear audio while an adjustable, dual noise-canceling boom microphone, which has been moved to the right hand side of the device, delivers high-quality calls. Thanks to the Shokz Loop110 wireless adapter (available in USB-C or USB-A), you’ll always be connected to your devices, whether you use a Mac or a PC, in the office or at home. Users can take advantage of up to 16 hours of talk time, pair their headset with up to two devices at a time and enjoy easy switching capabilities for seamless connection and improved work efficiency.

OpenComm2 UC is now also Zoom Certified, which allows users to control Zoom functions via the dedicated headset buttons and enjoy convenient functionality, silky-smooth calls, and seamless collaboration.

“We began revolutionizing workplace communication in 2020 when we brought bone conduction to offices of all kinds with OpenComm,” said Ken Chen, Chief Technology Officer at Shokz. “Now, we are introducing our third and most advanced workplace headset, OpenComm2 UC, to help professionals stay connected while staying aware of their surroundings, providing them with outstanding sound and audio quality, as well as providing users with all-day comfort. Whether you’re at the office, a coffee shop, or the airport, this advanced open-ear design has simplified audio controls that keeps you aware of your voice levels, ensuring you’re heard without disturbing others and is the first workplace headset in our line to be Zoom Certified. This headset will easily become your new must-have headset for work thanks to all of its amazing features.”

OpenComm2 UC headset features:

The headset is extremely lightweight, at just 34g, and is coated in soft silicone with a flexible wraparound frame, making it comfortable for all-day wear.

With advanced DSP noise-canceling boom microphones and Clear Voice Capture (CVC) technology, vocals are picked up and properly filtered, resulting in clearer calls and smoother voice communication without background noise. Ideal for conference calls and those on-the-go. The adjustable boom mic can be positioned for optimal voice capture and rotated away when not in use.

Users have a seamless user experience when OpenComm2 UC is connected to your computer via our wireless Shokz Loop 110 USB-A or USB-C adapter. Just plug it in and it’s ready to go, with no manual settings needed!

Bluetooth® 5.1, which establishes a strong reliable connection to all Bluetooth devices once paired.

The headset can be paired to up to two devices at a time and offers easy switching capabilities for seamless connection and more improved work efficiency.

Up to 16 hours of talk time or up to 8 hours of listening time on a single charge. Recharging takes just one hour.

Quick Charge feature that provides up to 2 hours of use with 5 minutes of charging, making it ideal for the professional on-the-go.

IP55 water-resistant protection is fitting for all-day wear and stays put in virtually any environment, including riding a bike, sitting in a cubicle or working at a construction site.

Shokz OpenComm2 UC is available today for enterprise customers in Black for $199.95 USD and $269.95 CAD by contacting Shokz directly at [email protected]. The product will be available for wider consumer purchase later this year on shokz.com.

OpenComm2 UC Bone Conduction Stereo Bluetooth Headset: Specs

Microphone type: Adjustable DSP noise-canceling boom microphone



Audio: PremiumPitch™ 2.0 stereo sound



Speaker Type: 7th Generation Bone Conduction Technology



Frame: Titanium



Bluetooth®: Generation 5.1



Chip: QCC3024



Wireless range: Up to 98 ft (30 meters)



Battery type: Rechargeable Li-polymer



Battery capacity: 183mAh



Talk time: Up to 16 hours



Continuous play time: Up to 8 hours



Standby time: Up to 14 days



Charge time: 1 hour



Quick charge: 5 minutes provides up to 2 hours of talk time



Weight: 1.2 ounces (34 grams)



IP rating: IP55 Water-Resistant



NFC technology: Pairs with a compatible mobile device



Zoom Certified: Users can now control Zoom functions via the headset buttons



Multipoint Pairing: Pair your headset with up to two devices at a time



**Customers can choose between a USB-C or a USB-A dongle

About Shokz

Shokz audio products deliver premium stereo sound and the safety and comfort of an open-ear design to consumers worldwide. Shokz are engineered with patented bone conduction technology to improve situational awareness and keep users connected to their surroundings. Since 2011, Shokz has used its proprietary technologies and signature open-ear design for endurance, lifestyle, and communication audio products, priced for everyday use. Learn more about the brand that inspires users to #beopen at www.shokz.com.

