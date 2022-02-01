Zones Earns Recognition in 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Report on the Future of Work Services and Solutions 2022 in the US and US Public Sector.

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ConsiderITDone–Zones has been identified as a key player in the “Future of Work” for IT Services and Solutions. Zones, a global provider of end-to-end IT solutions with an unmatched supply chain, has been recognized in the ISG Provider Lens™ report on the Future of Work – Services and Solutions 2022 in the U.S. and U.S. Public Sector. For the U.S. Public Sector, Zones is recognized as a Contender in Workplace Strategy Transformation Services and Digital Service Desk and Workplace Support Services, and a Product Challenger in Managed Employee Experience Services. The report evaluated the Future of Work capabilities of 37 service providers in the U.S. market.





The comprehensive analysis in the ISG Provider Lens™ 2022 – Future of Work – Services and Solutions report positions relevant service providers in the U.S. market based on the ISG Research methodology. The report evaluated the capabilities of 37 service providers in the US market and identified Zones as a strong contender in Workplace Strategy Transformation Services, Digital Service Desk and Workplace Support Services, and Managed Employee Experience Services.

Zones President and COO, Derrek Hallock, commented on the company’s commitment to providing seamless and excellent user experiences. “With the workplace evolving continuously, Zones’ customers can rely on our expertise to design and manage efficient workplace ecosystems which power productivity and innovation to drive their business objectives. With our strong capabilities in managed services, we can leverage our expertise by engaging and co-collaborating with our customers in our Zones Innovation Center to bring real time solutions to our clients,” said Hallock.

“Amid the ever-evolving modern workplace, Zones remains a steadfast partner. We offer our expertise in designing and managing efficient workplace ecosystems that drive productivity and innovation throughout the entire enterprise. Our commitment to providing managed services means we strive to deliver solutions that surpass our clients’ expectations.”

The ISG report recognizes Zones’ strong capabilities in persona-centric workplace technology ecosystem design and management. The report also highlights Zones’ professional services, incident management, and digital experience-centric managed services, which help clients enhance workplace transformation initiatives.

Mrinal Rai, Principal Analyst and Senior Manager, ISG, said, “Zones stands out for its strong capabilities in persona-centric workplace technology ecosystem design and management, as well as its professional services, incident management, and digital experience-centric managed services, helping clients strategize, support and enhance their workplace transformation initiatives.”

About Zones:

Zones is a global provider of end-to-end IT solutions with an unmatched supply chain. Positioned to be the IT partner you need, Zones, a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) in business for over 35 years, specializes in Digital Workplace, Cloud & Data Center, Networking, Security, and Managed/Professional/Staﬃng services. Operating in more than 120 countries, leveraging a robust portfolio, and utilizing the highest certiﬁcation levels from key partners, including Microsoft, Apple, Cisco, Lenovo, Adobe, and more, Zones has mastered the science of building digital infrastructures that change the way modern organizations do business. Whatever you need, you can Consider IT Done.

To learn more about Zones and its services, Visit the Zones Innovation Center, zones.com, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. To read more about Zones’ recognition, you can also download a copy of the ISG Provider Lens™ report on the Future of Work – Services and Solutions 2022 in the US Public Sector.

