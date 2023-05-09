ZipRecruiter to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 9, 2023

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZipRecruiter®, a leading online employment marketplace, today announced that the company will report first quarter 2023 financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00pm PT (5:00pm ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

Event: ZipRecruiter First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call



Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023



Time: 2:00pm PT (5:00pm ET)



Live Call: (888) 440-4199 or (646) 960-0818, Conference ID: 9351892



Live Webcast: investors.ziprecruiter.com

ZipRecruiter’s shareholder letter and a live webcast of the call will be available from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at investors.ziprecruiter.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Tuesday, May 16, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 and using the Conference ID 9351892.

ABOUT ZIPRECRUITER

ZipRecruiter® (www.ziprecruiter.com) is a leading online employment marketplace that actively connects people to their next great opportunity. ZipRecruiter’s powerful matching technology improves the job search experience for job seekers and helps businesses of all sizes find and hire the right candidates quickly. ZipRecruiter has been the #1 rated job search app on iOS & Android for the past six years1 and is rated the #1 employment job site by G2.2

Visit us at ZipRecruiter.com and ZipRecruiter.com/blog.

1 Based on job seeker app ratings, during the period of January 2017 to January 2023 from AppFollow for ZipRecruiter, CareerBuilder, Glassdoor, Indeed, LinkedIn, and Monster.



2 Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as of December 13, 2022.

