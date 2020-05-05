Zimperium Partners with ZecOps to Deliver the Only Integrated Mobile Threat Defense and Automated Digital Forensics Solution

Integration extends Zimperium solution to include ZecOps’ automated agentless Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) capabilities

DALLAS & SAN FRANCISCO,–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zimperium, the global leader in mobile security, announced today a strategic partnership with ZecOps, the leading agentless automated Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) provider, enhancing Zimperium’s offering with ZecOps’ advanced mobile forensics capabilities.

The integration of Zimperium and ZecOps platforms provides Zimperium customers with the only comprehensive mobile detection, forensics and incident response solution delivering the following capabilities and benefits:

Protection against the broadest array of mobile attacks by detecting device, network and application and phishing attacks on-device and in real-time;

Additional, highly detailed post-attack forensics when and how devices were attacked;

Automated investigations, shortening costs and time from months to minutes; and

Organization-wide disinfection and stop re-infections.

“For enterprises, the time is now to protect yourselves against device, network, phishing and malicious app attacks,” said Shridhar Mittal, CEO at Zimperium. “Through our partnership with ZecOps, Zimperium is now the only company that can provide companies and government agencies with on-device, machine learning-based threat detection and automated digital-rich forensics for incident response efforts.”

Zimperium offers real-time, on-device protection against Android and iOS threats. The Zimperium platform leverages award-winning machine learning-based engine, z9, to protect mobile data, apps and sessions against device compromises, network attacks, phishing attempts and malicious apps. Zimperium solutions are deployed at Fortune 1000 enterprise and government agencies around the world, securing millions of corporate and BYO devices.

ZecOps’ mission is to provide organizations with full visibility on which devices have been compromised, when and how by detecting attackers’ mistakes, and automatically generate actionable threat intelligence on the attacks. All ZecOps solutions are agentless and take minutes to deploy even at scale and operate without prerequisites. ZecOps has raised $10.2M seed funding and the platform is deployed in Tier-1 enterprises, carriers, banks, governments as well as defense entities in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

“We strongly believe that ZecOps capabilities to automate digital forensics investigations complement Zimperium’s mobile threat defense,” said Zuk Avraham, ZecOps CEO and Co-Founder. “This past year has demonstrated overwhelming demand for a comprehensive detection, forensics and response solution, and we are thrilled to partner with Zimperium to bring that value to organizations around the world.”

About Zimperium®

Zimperium, the global leader in mobile security, offers the only real-time, on-device, machine learning-based protection against Android and iOS threats. Powered by z9, Zimperium offers the most complete protection for mobile devices and apps against device, network, phishing and malicious app risks and attacks.

Zimperium was the first MTD provider to be granted an Authority to Operate (ATO) status from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Zimperium is backed by Warburg Pincus, SoftBank, Samsung, Sierra Ventures and Telstra. Learn more at www.zimperium.com or Zimperium’s official blog at https://blog.zimperium.com.

About ZecOps

ZecOps provides the industry-first automated agentless Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) platform on endpoints, servers and mobile devices. ZecOps platform enables automated discovery, analysis, and disinfection of persistent attackers that go unnoticed by existing security controls by finding and leveraging attackers’ mistakes. In addition to identifying and responding to cyber security threats, ZecOps platform diagnoses IT issues and enhances DevSecOps. The platform is also suitable for ATMs, IOT and other embedded devices. All ZecOps solutions take minutes to deploy even at scale and operate without prerequisites.

ZecOps founders and core team are renowned entrepreneurs and cyber security veterans. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

