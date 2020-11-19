Zimperium Names Proven Finance and Operations Leader, Brian Szeto, Chief Financial Officer

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cybersecurity—Zimperium, the global leader in mobile device and app security, today announced that Brian Szeto has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Szeto will play a strategic role in accelerating Zimperium’s industry-leading growth and expansion by leading all finance, accounting, real estate, human resources, and information technology efforts.

“Brian adds so much to the Zimperium team,” said Shridhar Mittal, chief executive officer of Zimperium. “He has more than 20 years leading finance and operations for several start-ups and multi-billion dollar SaaS, software and hardware companies, including Workday, Juniper Networks, TIBCO and ThoughtSpot. Brian brings operational excellence as we rapidly scale and accelerate growth.”

Prior to joining Zimperium, Szeto was the VP of Finance for ThoughtSpot, a hyper-growth startup. While at ThoughtSpot, he established investor relations and financial planning and analysis (FP&A) functions and defined KPIs for long range planning. At Workday, Szeto built the product and marketing finance functions before leading corporate finance activities including quarterly, annual, and multi-year strategic planning and associated key business analytics.

“I was first exposed to mobile security while at Juniper Networks,” Szeto said. “Since then, I’ve had an eye on the mobile security space and I’ve seen how Zimperium – the global leader in mobile device and app security – has gained a tremendous amount of market traction in various sectors including financial, government, automotive and healthcare.”

Szeto continued, “The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) announcement – in which we will be delivering comprehensive Mobile Endpoint Protection to the unclassified government furnished devices of servicemen and women around the world – is just one such example of how the market is beginning to come to us. I can’t think of a better time to join this team and mission.”

About Zimperium

Zimperium, the global leader in mobile device and app security, offers the only real-time, on-device, machine learning-based protection against Android, iOS and Chromebooks threats. Powered by z9, Zimperium offers the most complete protection for mobile devices and apps against device, network, phishing and malicious app risks and attacks.

Zimperium was the first mobile threat defense (MTD) provider to be granted an Authority to Operate (ATO) status from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Zimperium is backed by Warburg Pincus, SoftBank, Samsung, Sierra Ventures and Telstra Ventures. Learn more at www.zimperium.com or our official blog at https://blog.zimperium.com.

