Zimperium Delivers Record Revenue in 2019 Marked by Triple Digit New Customer Growth, Innovative Product Enhancements and Compelling Strategic Partnerships

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zimperium, the global leader in enterprise mobile threat defense (MTD), finished 2019 with triple digit growth in new customer acquisitions, innovative product enhancements, compelling strategic partnerships and alliances, and many industry accolades.

Mobile security continues to be a focus of many enterprise organizations as almost 60 percent of the total endpoints in an organization are mobile and, despite the ongoing and targeted attacks, are often unprotected. The lack of protection for and visibility into these endpoints introduces significant risk and compliance concerns that show no sign of slowing down. According to Zimperium’s State of Enterprise Mobile Security Report, 2019:

Mobile OS vendors created patches for 1,161 security vulnerabilities in 2019;

At the end of 2019, 48 percent of iOS devices were more than four versions behind the latest OS version and 58 percent of Android devices were more than two versions behind;

85 percent of iOS apps and 21 percent of Android apps failed to receive a passing privacy grade; and

71 percent of iOS apps and 68 percent of Android apps failed to receive a passing security grade.

“We continue to see our company-wide focus on solving customer problems result in strong business performance and product innovation,” said Shridhar Mittal, chief executive of Zimperium. “By listening to our customers and staying a step ahead of attackers with advanced threat research, we are able to deliver unparalleled solutions to stop attacks aimed at mobile devices and applications.”

2019 Business Highlights Include:

Corporate Momentum

Triple digit growth in new customer acquisitions;

Industry-best renewal rates;

Selected by Google as a founding member of App Defense Alliance to help ensure the safety of the millions of apps in the Google Play Store;

First and only MTD provider to be granted an Authority to Operate (ATO) status from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP);

Extended our existing partnership with Microsoft and Intune integration to now deliver advanced protection for managed apps on non-enrolled devices to add another layer of protection for corporate data in bring-your-own-device (BYOD) scenarios;

Integrated with Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) endpoint detection and response (EDR), providing ATP customers with access to advanced threat forensics, real-time device status, threat hunting and comprehensive endpoint visibility;

Member of the VMware Workspace ONE Trust Network. As part of the Trust Network, we will provide mobile threat data directly into VMware Workspace ONE Intelligence;

Announced an extended partnership with Samsung to provide advanced protection against sophisticated mobile attacks via Zimperium’s leading machine learning-based threat detection and Samsung Knox’s hardware-level remediation capabilities; and

Partnered with Sprint to deliver a highly successful mobile threat defense solution branded as Sprint Secure Mobile AI.

Product Innovations and Integrations

Enhancements to Zimperium’s Intrusion Prevention System (zIPS) anti-phishing protection. zIPS is the first and only on-device, machine learning-based mobile phishing detection solution providing the flexibility to tailor protection and privacy levels by groups;

Extended the management flexibility to tailor protection by groups and based on required privacy levels;

Released a next generation console for highly scalable enterprise deployments deployable on any cloud platform including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud;

Application policy customization enabling mobility and security administrators to identify non-compliant apps in their organization based their privacy and security risks;

Enhanced z9 capabilities for automated Android malware family classification enabling granular, context-based remediation for malware;

Enhanced the dashboard of zIPS, providing comprehensive protection for iOS and Android devices against mobile network, device, phishing and app attacks, with customizable messaging and visual color-coding to highlight risks and threats;

Launched zScan, a mobile application security testing (MAST) product providing organizations deep visibility into security, privacy, and compliance issues present in apps they own;

Partnered with Cloudbees as a part of its Technology Alliance to provide organizations using Jenkins a seamless way to add apps directly from their build pipeline into zScan;

Completed Jira integration allowing customers to open tickets to fix issues found in their mobile apps within their normal SDLC, accelerating their ability to remediate problems and track them to completion; and

Created our first on premises capable virtual appliance with user friendly menu, providing the ability to stand up a POC environment in minutes for customers pursuing an on prem deployment model.

Awards and Recognition

About Zimperium®

Zimperium, the global leader in mobile device and app security, offers real-time, on-device protection against Android and iOS threats. The Zimperium platform leverages our award-winning machine learning-based engine – z9 – to protect mobile data, apps and sessions against device compromises, network attacks, phishing attempts and malicious apps. To date, z9 has detected 100% of zero-day device exploits without requiring an update or suffering from the delays and limitations of cloud-based detection – something no other mobile security provider can claim. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Zimperium is backed by Samsung, Sierra Ventures, SoftBank, Telstra and Warburg Pincus. Learn more at www.zimperium.com or our official blog at https://blog.zimperium.com.

Zimperium, the Zimperium name and logo, Powered by Zimperium, zIPS, zIAP and z9 are registered trademarks or trademarks of Zimperium, Inc. in the US and other countries.

