Zigbee Alliance Board Welcomes New Chairman

John E. Osborne II of LEEDARSON Passes IoT Torch to Bruno Vulcano of Legrand

DAVIS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ConnectedDevices–The Zigbee Alliance, an organization of hundreds of companies creating, maintaining, and delivering open, global standards for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that John E. Osborne II will transition his role within the Alliance to Chairman Emeritus and Bruno Vulcano of Legrand Group will assume the position of Zigbee Alliance Board Chairman, previously held by Osborne. The changeover takes effect this week at the conclusion of the Alliance’s 60th Member Meeting.

On the heels of record adoption of Zigbee technology and the culmination of a highly anticipated initiative for the smart home – Connected Home over IP (CHIP) – announced last quarter and already underway, the move comes at an opportune time as the Alliance shifts into a new gear to set the course for the IoT industry. Under Osborne’s six-year tenure as Board Chairman, the Alliance experienced early financial turnaround, an emergence from market participant to market leader, and the doubling of its Board of Directors and Promoter class, which now includes the world’s leaders in smart home, smart building and Internet of Things.

“John’s leadership and vision helped turn the Alliance into a broader, professional, delivery-oriented organization that’s attracted visionaries, influencers and competitors and moved them onto the same page to collaborate for the good of the industry,” said Tobin Richardson, President and CEO, Zigbee Alliance. “His contributions to the Alliance and the ripple effect across the industry leaves an important mark along the Zigbee timeline – and we’re thankful for his commitment to remain involved on behalf of LEEDARSON as a trusted advisor and strategist.”

Osborne will stay involved as Chairman Emeritus and a member of the Executive Committee. In addition to serving as General Manager, North America for LEEDARSON IoT Technology Inc., he remains involved in the Zigbee Alliance to provide counsel to the incoming Chairman and to ensure a smooth transition throughout the course of 2020.

As former Vice Chair of the Board for six years and an Alliance member for eight years, Bruno Vulcano is well-suited for the Chairman role as the Alliance continues a period of substantial growth and pursues new projects. His steady, proven leadership spans more than two decades, with most recent successes tied to the connected building revolution.

“We’ve been fortunate to have Bruno highly involved in leading Alliance activities for years, and he’s the right leader to maintain continuity, oversight and diplomacy across the Board and among stakeholders,” continued Richardson. “The important work we’ve collectively set into motion will continue under Bruno’s guidance as global harmonization continues to progress under the Zigbee Alliance umbrella.”

The incoming slate of new officers on the Executive Committee of the Zigbee Alliance is comprised of Vulcano, Osborne, Sujata Neidig of NXP Semiconductors, Mak Joshi of Schneider Electric, Bożena Erdmann of Signify, Rob Alexander of Silicon Labs, Juston Zhu of Wulian, and Jean-Michel Orsat of Somfy as Treasurer & Chair of the Finance Committee with Nathalie Vallespin of STMicroelectronics as Secretary. For more information about the Alliance’s open IoT technologies, Project Connected Home over IP, or how to join to get involved in contributing to the good change happening within the industry, visit www.zigbeealliance.org.

About the Zigbee Alliance

The Zigbee Alliance is the foundation and future of the Internet of Things. Established in 2002, our wide-ranging global membership collaborates to create and evolve universal open standards for the products transforming the way we live, work, and play. With our members’ deep and diverse expertise, robust certification programs, and a full suite of open IoT solutions – including the recently announced Project Connected Home over IP – we are leading the movement toward a more intuitive, imaginative, and useful world. The Zigbee Alliance board of directors is comprised of executives from Amazon, Apple, Comcast, Google, IKEA, The Kroger Co., LEEDARSON, Legrand, Lutron Electronics, MMB Networks, NXP Semiconductors, Resideo, Schneider Electric, Signify (formerly Philips Lighting), Silicon Labs, SmartThings, Somfy, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, and Wulian. www.zigbeealliance.org www.connectedhomeip.com

