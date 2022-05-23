Zero-G Partnership With Oceangate Expeditions Demonstrates Link Between Space and Deep Sea Exploration

Zero Gravity Corporation recently announced a new partnership with OceanGate Expeditions for space and sea missions. OceanGate Expeditions is a company of undersea explorers, scientists, and filmmakers who are dedicated to direct observation of the underwater world.

EXPLORATION PARK, Fla., May 23, 2022 — Zero Gravity Corporation ("Zero-G") recently announced a new partnership with OceanGate Expeditions for space and sea missions. OceanGate Expeditions is a company of undersea explorers, scientists, and filmmakers who are dedicated to direct observation of the underwater world. OceanGate Expeditions uses technologically advanced crewed submersibles to create expeditions at depths far deeper than can be reached with SCUBA.

OceanGate Expeditions offers a limited number of citizen explorers the opportunity to participate as active expedition crewmembers and dive 3800 meters to the wreck of the RMS Titanic at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean.

The company’s historic, second annual 2022 Titanic Expedition is comprised of a series of 8-day missions during which Mission Specialists will join the crew at sea aboard the expedition support vessel. Mission Specialists are active crewmembers who receive training in a variety of roles. During the dive to the wreck of the Titanic, trained Mission Specialists help to capture the Titanic in more detail than ever before using high-resolution cameras, sonar, and 3D laser scanners. They also participate in dive planning, surface dive operations, and engage with Titanic experts, marine biologists, and maritime archaeologists throughout the mission.

“OceanGate Expeditions crewmembers participate in a true expeditionary environment and their teamwork is crucial to the successful completion of our mission objectives. In the case of the Titanic Expedition, we are seeking to capture and document the RMS Titanic during our multi-year initiative that will provide insights into how long the Titanic will be recognizable and help us understand this island of marine biodiversity in what is otherwise an abyssal plain. The partnership with Zero-G is a wonderful synergy as both companies are at the forefront of their respective experiences that are based upon a deep appreciation for and understanding of science,” said Stockton Rush, President, OceanGate Expeditions.

Like OceanGate Expeditions’ deep-sea expeditions, the Zero-G experience is not a simulation and provides its passengers with a one-of-a-kind opportunity to be weightless. Zero-G’s specially modified Boeing 727 flies in parabolic arcs to create a weightless environment, allowing you to float, flip, and soar as if you were in space. Zero-G is the world’s only FAA-certified provider of weightless flights, held to the same Part 121 safety standards as passenger airlines.

“The partnership with OceanGate Expeditions is very exciting as the organization is doing for sea exploration what Zero-G is achieving in space by providing our crewmembers with an immersive experience of zero gravity weightlessness,” said Matt Gohd, Zero-G CEO.

ABOUT OCEANGATE EXPEDITIONS

OceanGate Expeditions, Ltd is dedicated to direct human exploration of the undersea world. Not satisfied with scratching the surface of the ocean near the shoreline, OceanGate Expeditions charters manned submersibles to create expeditions at depths far deeper than can be reached with SCUBA. The organization conducts undersea expeditions to explore and document the 95% of the seafloor that man has never visited including iconic shipwrecks, hydrothermal vents, deep-sea canyons, and uncommon biological events around the world. These expeditions, to depths approaching 4,000 meters (13,123 feet), provide rare opportunities for citizen scientists to observe the mysteries of the deep sea and expand our understanding of our home, Earth, the blue planet.

About Zero-G

Zero Gravity Corporation is a privately held space entertainment and tourism company whose mission is to make the excitement and adventure of space accessible to the public. Zero-G is the first and only FAA-approved provider of weightless flight in the U.S. for the general public; entertainment and film industries; corporate and incentive markets; non-profit research and education sectors; and the government. Zero-G’s attention to detail, excellent service and quality of experience combined with its exciting history has set the foundation for the most exhilarating adventure-based tourism.

