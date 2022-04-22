Zero-G Announces the Launch of Its Series B Financing to Acquire Additional Aircraft

Zero Gravity Corporation (“Zero G”) announced the launch of its Series B financing to acquire additional aircraft led by Silicon Valley investor and Astronaut Lane Bess.

EXPLORATION PARK, Fla., April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Zero Gravity Corporation (“Zero G”) announced the launch of its Series B financing to acquire additional aircraft led by Silicon Valley investor and Astronaut Lane Bess.

Lane will be joining the board of directors as well as Chief Operating officer Allison Odyssey. Current CEO Matt Gohd will be also elected as Chairman of the Board.

“As the pursuit of manned exploration and occupation of space accelerates, the increased demand for our unique offering from all aspects of our business segments necessitates our expansion of the Zero-G fleet,” said Zero-G CEO Matt Gohd.

Zero-G is the accessible experience for consumers who have dreamt of space and corporations looking for the most unique team building experience as well brand activations, media productions and important mission critical microgravity research.

“Having someone of Lane’s stature in the tech community along with being a certified civilian Astronaut will bring a new depth of knowledge in scaling our business,” said Allison Odyssey, who has led the day to day operations of the company.

“Experiencing Zero-G while preparing for my mission with Blue Origin, the potential for training and preparing the accelerating space industry is undeniable. With the potential to conduct critical science and engineering experiments in a weightless environment, Zero-G is uniquely positioned with intellectual property not easily duplicated,” said Lane Bess.

For more information about upcoming flights, please visit http://www.gozerog.com.

About ZERO-G

Zero Gravity Corporation is a privately held space entertainment and tourism company whose mission is to make the excitement and adventure of space accessible to the public. ZERO-G is the first and only FAA-approved provider of weightless flight in the U.S. for the general public; entertainment and film industries; corporate and incentive markets; non-profit research and education sectors; and the government. ZERO-G’s attention to detail, excellent service and quality of experience combined with its exciting history has set the foundation for the most exhilarating adventure-based tourism.

