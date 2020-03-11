Zephyr’s New Augmented Reality App Is Shaping the Future for Virtual Kitchen Design

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Zephyr, the company that continues to lead the specialty appliance category with innovative product design and technology, today introduces the first luxury appliance Augmented Reality (AR) App – Zephyr Kitchen Experience. Homeowners, designers, and builders alike can now self-discover Zephyr’s range hoods in 3-D through a cutting-edge, interactive, and easy-to-use AR experience.



The new Zephyr Kitchen Experience app is an immersive, multi-sensory tool that takes customers from inspiration to reality. It lets users discover kitchen ventilation solutions by selecting different hood styles, sizes, and features, while also exploring the hood’s internal components. Once a hood is selected via the app, the user can explore it in more depth with live animation and feature pop-ups. In addition, the app gives customers an X-ray glimpse into Zephyr’s patented PowerWave™ Blower technology in action through 3-D animation. Augmented Reality allows the hood to be placed in the kitchen to determine which style and size works best with the kitchen design and layout. Live AR features let the user explore fan speeds, lighting, delay-off timers and finishes.

“Augmented reality is already playing an important role in how consumers make purchasing decisions – especially when it comes to their homes,” says Zephyr President, Luke Siow. “Our goal is to make customers more comfortable exploring ventilation solutions, while also educating on design options and functionality. The Zephyr Kitchen Experience app is an inspirational tool to help customers envision their dream kitchen with our range hood through AR. It literally takes you from inspiration to reality.”

Users can display and manipulate the hood in their own kitchen using the Zephyr Kitchen Experience app or select different kitchen designs for inspiration. The app enables the homeowner or designer to realistically envision the space with a Zephyr hood as well as take a photo of the final frame, download the image to save or send via SMS. The app is available on mobile and tablet and can be downloaded via the Apple App Store and Google Play. The products currently included are Anzio Wall, Lucé Wall, Roma Pro Wall, and Titan Wall. Additional range hood models and Presrv wine and beverage coolers will be added Summer 2020.

About Zephyr

For more than 20 years, Zephyr has transformed the ventilation industry with design, discovery and care, and played an integral role in kitchen design trends. With acclaimed talent such as artistic visionary Fu-Tung Cheng, and industrial designer Robert Brunner, Zephyr is able to create cutting-edge residential range hoods unlike any other company. Zephyr continues its commitment to unexpected design with specialty kitchen appliances such as the recent introduction of Presrv™ – its first collection of Wine and Beverage Coolers. The Zephyr Kitchen Experience App is the recipient of the W³ Silver Award that celebrates digital excellence by honoring outstanding Websites, Web Marketing, Video, Mobile Sites/Apps & Social content.

For more information, visit zephyronline.com.

