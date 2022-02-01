Zelcore Appoints Gil Rutkowski as Chief Technology Officer to Propel Company Growth

Key hire brings wealth of knowledge to help simplify consumer Web3 experience

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zelcore, the world’s first gateway for Web3, today announced the appointment of Gil Rutkowski as Chief Technology Officer. With years of experience designing software applications to focus on what consumers want, Rutkowski is a key addition to the Zelcore leadership team. In this role, he will expand the value of the Zelcore platform by making decentralization simpler and more accessible to consumers as the world migrates to Web3.

Prior to Zelcore, Rutkowski was at Fjord, part of Accenture Interactive, where he specialized in designing human-centric software applications for prominent consumer brands like Apple, Allstate, Nokia, Xfinity and several others. Rutkowski’s experience in human-centered design and engineering at scale is key to the future of Web3 and Zelcore’s role as a mass adoption enabler.

“Zelcore is the first-ever gateway purpose-built to enable Web3 mass consumer adoption. To make the usability of Web3 less complex, we needed a seasoned leader like Gil with a proven track record of creating simple, human-centered design experiences at scale,” said Tim Tully, CEO, Zelcore. “Together with Gil, we are working aggressively to alleviate the complexities of blockchain and Web3 to make it possible for consumers to benefit from the utility that the technology promises. Our vision is to enable the Zelcore decentralized ethos and empower individuals to have control of their assets and in turn, their future.”

“As we enter this complex new paradigm of Web3, I’m honored to join a team that’s been at its forefront with an expansive feature set unlike any other platform,” said Rutkowski. “Zelcore is well-positioned as a leader in this decentralized future. Our intent is to simplify Web3 and make its usability second-nature for the consumer: a simple, intuitive, and frictionless experience. I’m excited to help scale this transformative technology.”

With the addition of Gil to the executive team, Zelcore’s previous CTO and Co-Founder, Tadeas Kmenta, will elevate his role to become Co-Founder and Senior Principal Developer. In this position, Kmenta will exclusively focus on expanding the codebase that supports almost 70 blockchains and building out several key on-chain and decentralized initiatives for Zelcore that will keep it at the forefront of innovation.

More information on how Zelcore simplifies the consumer DeFi experience can be found here.

About Zelcore

Zelcore is the world’s first consumer gateway for Web3. The easiest way to navigate all major exchanges and blockchain protocols, Zelcore empowers people to quickly find, manage, trade and truly own their digital assets and information. Founded and led by a team with deep crypto, blockchain, payments and financial services experience, Zelcore is based in Portland, OR.

