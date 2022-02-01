Zebra Technologies Earns Its Stripes with Two Red Dot Product Design Awards

CS60 handheld scanner and ZSB printer recognized for design excellence

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced that its CS60 handheld scanner and the ZSB Series label printer won Red Dot Awards in the 2022 Product Design category, marking the sixth year Zebra has received this international honor.





“We’re delighted to receive this prestigious recognition for our CS60 scanner and ZSB printer by Red Dot,” says Curt Croley, Senior Director, Innovation and Design, Zebra Technologies. “Zebra’s commitment to creative, intuitive and effective design for businesses of all sizes enables us to deliver unprecedented visibility and productivity for our customers.”

As a cordless companion scanner, the CS60 handheld scanner is small enough to tuck in a pocket or wear on a lanyard. And as a corded scanner, the CS60 offers compact handheld or hands-free scanning for the checkout counter, self-service kiosk and more. It comes with Qi inductive charging, split-second NFC tap-to-pair, Bluetooth 5.0 with Wi-Fi friendly mode, an 18-hour battery and Virtual Tether anti-loss functionality.

The ZSB Series for the small and home office market operates as wireless cloud-connected label printers with guided Bluetooth mobile setup. Users can create labels from scratch with the browser-based Label Designer for Windows/MacOS and/or use pre-made templates for printing for Android/iOS mobile devices. Compatible with all major shipping carriers, shipping services and key e-commerce platforms like Amazon, eBay, Etsy and Shopify, the ZSB Series prints shipping labels, barcodes, and a variety of label content. The printer uses recyclable thermal label cartridges made from potato starch, meaning they are compostable and don’t require ink cartridges.

“The quality of this year’s award-winning products is impressive. Innovative, high quality and well-designed industrial design features in all of the competition categories. Once again, the Red Dot jury used its extensive expert knowledge and nuanced understanding to take the right decisions and safeguard the quality of the Red Dot label,” says Professor Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of Red Dot, speaking about the result of the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2022.

Over 18,000 design professionals, companies and organizations from more than 60 countries enter the competition for this prestigious award each year. The winners were honored during a special awards ceremony held on 20 June in Essen, Germany, as part of Red Dot Design Week. From June 2022 to May 2023, award-winning products will be on display in the Red Dot Design Museum on the Zollverein UNESCO world heritage site in Essen, which boasts five floors and over 4,000 square meters. This year’s winning products will also be featured in the Red Dot online exhibition and Red Dot Design Yearbook.

ABOUT RED DOT

The Red Dot Award was founded in 1955 and is considered one of the most esteemed awards for design excellence, and one of the world’s largest design competitions with more than 18,000 total entries across three disciplines: Red Dot Award: Product Design; Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design; and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. For more than 60 years, a renowned international jury of experts from a spectrum of disciplines has convened annually to select the best designs in a rigorous adjudication process that spans several days and focuses on criteria such as the level of innovation, functionality and longevity.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes – including 94% of the Fortune 100 – with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows. Supply chains are more dynamic, customers and patients are better served, and workers are more engaged when they utilize Zebra innovations that help them sense, analyze and act in real time. Zebra recently expanded its industrial automation portfolio with its Fetch Robotics acquisition and increased its machine vision and AI software capabilities with the acquisitions of Adaptive Vision, antuit.ai and Matrox Imaging. Zebra is #25 on Newsweek’s inaugural list of America’s Most Loved Workplaces and #79 on Forbes’ list of America’s 500 Best Midsize Employers. Learn more at www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra Perspectives.

