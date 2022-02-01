Zada Records Announces $50,000 Search for Top Singers

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zada Records, a new record label based in Los Angeles, today announced a talent search for top singers, offering five prizes totaling $50,000. “We all know some of the stars discovered on the big shows like America’s Got Talent, American Idol, and the Voice,” says Norm Zada, a songwriter and the president of Zada Records, “but there are plenty of extraordinary singers out there looking for a break that don’t quite make the big shows. This competition is for them.”

Participants are provided with a background instrumental and may record either a song written by Norman Zada, or one of a number of classics, including Tears Dry on Their Own (Amy Winehouse), Dreams (Fleetwood Mac), I Have Nothing (Whitney Houston), Dreaming of You (Selena), Never Enough (Loren Allred), Let’s Dance (David Bowie), Uptown Girl (Billy Joel), Stop, Look, Listen to Your Heart (Stylistics), Sitting in the Park (Billy Stewart), Always Remember Us This Way (Lady Gaga), and Hallelujah (Lucy Thomas), among others. The contest will begin officially on March 1 and run through June 30. At the end of June, Zada Records will select the ten finalists and then forward those recordings to a panel of renowned singers, who will determine the ultimate winner. The rules, songs, and background instrumentals are provided at zadarecords.com.

The president of Zada Records, Norm Zada (aka Zadeh), taught Operations Research in a visiting capacity at Stanford, UCLA, UC Irvine, and Columbia universities between 1975 and 1983. Dr. Zada managed hedge funds from 1991 to 2012. He published Perfect 10 Magazine, a tasteful, all-natural version of Playboy, from 1996 to 2007. Dr. Zada is the son of Lotfi Zadeh, the creator of fuzzy logic. Norm is the author of four books, The Rise and Fall of Perfect 10 (released in 2021), Hold’em Poker Super Strategy (released in 2020), Winning Poker Systems (Prentice Hall, 1974), and Fox News: The Enemy Within (released in 2021).

