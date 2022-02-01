YuJa Inc. Announces New, Enhanced Features Across its Portfolio of Ed-Tech Solutions

Powerful Software Solutions Enable Collaborative, Inclusive Learning at Institutions of All Sizes

“Our goal is to continually innovate to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “With these new features, updates, and enhancements, we aim to empower educators and institutions with innovative tools that foster engaging learning environments and enable seamless collaboration. We are dedicated to supporting the ever-changing landscape of higher education and ensuring our products remain at the forefront of educational technology.”

Highlighted feature introductions and updates are listed below.

YuJa Enterprise Video Platform

A number of Enterprise Video Platform improvements were implemented. Highlights include:

The need for third-party cookies has been eliminated, which simplified product use and enhances the privacy and security for institutions as they access the Video Platform from within their learning management system.

A new umbrella system infrastructure has been deployed to support systems of higher education with multiple campuses or institutions using a single Video Platform instance. Administrators can manage system-level deployment and designate sub-administrators at an individual college level.

A new client-side Microsoft Teams app complements the cloud-side Teams integration, which creates a streamlined video-sharing workflow between Teams and the Video Platform.

YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform

YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform has a long list of new features to help streamline accessibility across institutions. Some accessibility enhancements include:

A new gradient reader helps reduce unnecessary eye movements and increases the reader’s focus by providing a guiding color gradient to facilitate a smooth shift between lines of text.

YuJa Panorama provides “How-to-Fix” guides to help instructors fix accessibility concerns. Now, guides can now be edited with new text, images, and links, and each issue is now accompanied by both a video tutorial and a link to web content accessibility guidelines.

The Alternatives Formats Menu has an updated UI and minimized steps to view a preferred format.

YuJa Verity Test Proctoring Platform

Among the top updates to the YuJa Verity Test Proctoring Platform include the following:

YuJa Verity users can now monitor third-party assessments across all learning management systems, which provides secure testing environments within the Verity LTI app.

A new lockdown app has been launched. The app works seamlessly with Verity Live Proctoring to ensure students can’t end recordings during an assessment and enforces strict measures to prevent common methods of bypassing proctor settings.

Instructors can now create custom profiles for their proctoring settings, which can be applied to upcoming proctored tests.

YuJa Engage Student Response System

The YuJa Engage Student Response System also saw a host of new and updated features, including:

A new mobile application for IOS and Android has been introduced to their respective app stores to provide on-the-go access to polls and results for both students and instructors.

Surveys have been updated to seamlessly integrate with the gradebook and new question types have been added.

Gradebook results can be manually adjusted within YuJa Engage, which allows instructors to tailor the grading process to better align with individual student progress and ensure accurate evaluation of academic performance.

To see video tutorials and other media, visit YuJa’s new media gallery at yuja.com/media-gallery.

