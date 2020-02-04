Yubico Launches YubiEnterprise Services for Organizations to Streamline YubiKey Procurement and Delivery

PALO ALTO, Calif. & STOCKHOLM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FIDO2—Yubico, the leading provider of hardware authentication security keys, today announced the initial availability of YubiEnterprise Services, the company’s first service-based offering designed to transform the way that enterprises purchase, distribute and manage YubiKeys. With subscription and delivery self-service options, YubiEnterprise Services will equip organizations with a simple and efficient way to deploy strong authentication at scale.





With rising phishing attacks and credential theft, many organizations realize the advantages of security key hardware-based authentication, yet lack the financial and logistical resources to deploy it. YubiEnterprise Services provide a cost-effective turnkey approach to company-wide security, making YubiKey authentication more accessible to large and geographically-dispersed organizations.

“YubiEnterprise Services take the planning, budgeting, and logistical complexities out of the equation for enterprises and lets them focus on securely growing their core business,” said Guido Appenzeller, Chief Product Officer, Yubico. “Customers don’t need to think about which YubiKeys they’ll need, how many, or how they’ll be distributed. They simply request a subscription for a certain number of users, and Yubico handles the rest. This is the type of flexibility and consumption-based purchasing power that IT departments have come to expect and demand.”

YubiEnterprise Subscription and YubiEnterprise Delivery are the first two services offered, initially to customers in the US and Canada, with a phased rollout in Europe and other regions. YubiEnterprise Subscription is available today, and YubiEnterprise Delivery will be available Q2 2020.

YubiEnterprise Subscription is a subscription-based pricing model that allows customers to purchase YubiKeys for a fixed fee, per user, per month. With a user-based subscription, customers can choose from any YubiKeys within their subscription tier, replace lost or stolen YubiKeys, upgrade to new YubiKey models such as the upcoming YubiKey 5C NFC and YubiKey Bio, or reassign YubiKeys to new users. YubiEnterprise Subscription is available with a minimum initial purchase for 750 users.

YubiEnterprise Delivery is a logistics service that allows customers to streamline YubiKey distribution to end-users in domestic and international locations, including residential addresses. IT department administrators can easily oversee product inventory levels, request single or bulk YubiKey shipments, and track delivery statuses in one centralized location. All of these features are accessible through Yubico's cloud-based self-service console, or can be directly integrated into existing IT software using public APIs.

For additional details, including access to pricing information and early application for YubiEnterprise Delivery, visit the YubiEnterprise Services web page.

To learn more about the business advantages of YubiEnterprise Services, sign up for the upcoming webinar, YubiEnterprise Services: Hardware Authenticators as a Service, on February 20 at 10 a.m. PST time.

