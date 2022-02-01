YR Media’s Adult ISH Podcast, Part of Radiotopia from PRX, Talks Schoolyard Beef, Canna-business and Self Love Scams in Season 9

Co-hosts Dominique French and Nyge Turner team up with teens and other twenty-something contributors to tackle topics in boundary-pushing season

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#YRMedia—Adult ISH, the award-winning advice, culture and storytelling podcast, is back for an all-new season. Nyge Turner and Dominique “Dom” French explore taboo subjects in an effort to lift stigmas and process the hard stuff together. As BIPOC creators in their 20s, Turner and French aim to create space to be curious in a world where we’re supposed to have everything figured out. Adult ISH is produced by YR Media and brought to audiences in partnership with Radiotopia from PRX, a network of independent podcasts.

This season, the dynamic duo dives into stories of cannabis, self-love shams, the joy of drag, and grudges. Turner and French bring on teen and twenty-something co-hosts, authors, and up-and-coming stars in Adult ISH’s most boundary-pushing season yet.

New episodes of Adult ISH drop every Thursday, starting April 27, 2023, through June 15, 2023, including the following:

WEED JUST LIKE TO TALK – Why do some people call it cannabis, while others say marijuana? Adult ISH is breaking down the health effects of weed use on your brain, confronting the justice system’s racist enforcement history, and explores social and racial equity in cannabusiness with activist/entrepreneur Amber Senter.

is breaking down the health effects of weed use on your brain, confronting the justice system’s racist enforcement history, and explores social and racial equity in cannabusiness with activist/entrepreneur Amber Senter. ACCEPTANCE – When college acceptances (or rejections) start rolling around, it’s important to remember that the picture we paint of ourselves in an application is only one perspective of who we are. French and Turner talk with Emi Nietfeld, author of Acceptance , about being forced to bend her experiences with homelessness, the foster care system, and more into her Harvard admissions essay.

, about being forced to bend her experiences with homelessness, the foster care system, and more into her Harvard admissions essay. DRAG ME – For Pride, Adult ISH is celebrating, unpacking, and fighting back with a special episode all about the joyful creative power of drag. How does the art form empower LGBTQ+ folx and clap back against transphobic attacks and laws? Queens Poison Oakland and Panda Dulce help you embody acceptance in all its forms.

is celebrating, unpacking, and fighting back with a special episode all about the joyful creative power of drag. How does the art form empower LGBTQ+ folx and clap back against transphobic attacks and laws? Queens Poison Oakland and Panda Dulce help you embody acceptance in all its forms. THE SELF LOVE TRAP – The phrases “self-love” and “self-care” have been used so often the last few years, sometimes it feels like they’ve lost all meaning. Is spending money on stuff like scented candles, bubble baths, and face masks really all it boils down to? The Adult ISH team talks it out.

team talks it out. BEEF – Whether it’s a schoolyard grudge, a friendship turned sour, or a professional nemesis, most of us have beef with someone. Do these rifts serve a purpose or should we always aim to forgive and forget? The Season 9 finale features the Adult ISH team trying to answer these questions while confronting some of their own old wounds in the process. Plus, Kaitlin and Natalie Prest from award-winning podcast The Heart talk about sibling rivalry, sibling healing, and working together on their deeply personal, popular series, “Sisters.”

“I’m so excited for this season,” said Turner. “We are covering a ton of topics that we have been wanting to do since we started this show. I’m especially excited for some of the format changes we are making this season. I’m not going to ruin anything but I’m making some long-term podcast dreams come true on this one.”

“The show is a place of safety, exploration and friendship,” said French. “These are the conversations our POC, queer and other marginalized listeners deserve to hear. And if those categories don’t apply to you, it’s even more important that you listen.”

YR Media CEO Kyra Kyles also expressed excitement for this new season, which launches as the nonprofit celebrates 30 years of operation and the opening of a new Midwest hub in Chicago this Spring.

“When it comes to amplifying previously unheard and underserved perspectives, the Adult ISH team does not miss,” said Kyles. “It’s so exhilarating to see how well the team connects with their all-star interviewees, as well as the way they seamlessly weave in Gen Z and Alpha perspectives through their storytelling. Throw those earbuds in and prepare for an audio party with a purpose in Season 9.”

Adult ISH is available for free across all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, Overcast, Pocket Casts, and Amazon Music.

About Adult ISH

Adult ISH was created in 2018 by Peabody Award-winning YR Media (formerly Youth Radio), after a national talent search. Named by CNN and Discover Pods as an unmissable podcast raising marginalized voices, Adult ISH has been deemed essential listening by The New York Times, AV Club, and Harper’s Bazaar. Recently, Adult ISH was featured in Romper and was a finalist for the 2021 Ambie Awards. It also won a Public Media Journalists Association award for podcasts. Colorlines stated, “It helps to hear others, who speak the same awkward language, open up about friendship, immigration, therapy, birth control, and more. That’s where Adult ISH comes in.” In 2023, Adult ISH won a silver Listener’s Choice Signal Award in the Best Bedtime Podcast Individual Episode category.

About YR Media

YR Media (formerly Youth Radio), is an award-winning leading media, technology, and music training center and platform for emerging BIPOC content creators, who use their voices to change the world. Headquartered in downtown Oakland, California, the non-profit has invested almost 30 years in helping future generations build foundational skills in journalism and multimedia content creation. They produce journalism, music, graphic design, podcasts, and documentaries that disrupt and shape the mainstream narrative.

About Radiotopia from PRX

Created in 2014, Radiotopia from PRX is the first network of its kind. As a network of independent podcasts, Radiotopia empowers audio creators with the artistic freedom to thrive on their own terms and to bring audiences inspired, high-quality, and well-crafted soundscapes. Programming from across Radiotopia has received recognition from the Peabody Awards, the duPont-Columbia Awards, the Tribeca Festival, and the Pulitzer Prizes. Radiotopia has also been named one of the most innovative companies in media by “Fast Company” and was named network of the year in the inaugural “Adweek” Podcast of The Year Awards.

Immerse yourself in stories and conversations of all kinds — intellectual and emotional, real and imagined, entertaining and thought-provoking. Be part of a community that values bold authenticity and boundless creativity. Discover award-winning audio with vision at Radiotopia.fm.

