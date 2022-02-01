You’re In Luck: Applebee’s to Bring Back $6 Saintly Sips™ to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Plus, Guests of all ages can celebrate with the alcohol-free Rainbow Lemonades

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–It’s your lucky day! Applebee’s $6 Saintly Sips are back – just in time for St. Patrick’s Day! Guests can head into their local Applebee’s now to celebrate and raise a glass of delicious Mucho cocktails for only $6 with the return of $6 Saintly Sips.





Enjoy the Tipsy Leprechaun – a top shelf tea with Jameson Irish Whiskey, melon liqueur, blue curaçao, premium lemon sour and lemon lime soda with a NEW rainbow sugar rim. Or, strike gold with this tasty treasure – the Pot O’ Gold Colada, our piña colada featuring Captain Morgan and mango.

As a bonus to make things even sweeter, Applebee’s is offering non-alcoholic Rainbow Lemonades for guests of all ages to enjoy, for a limited time. Make your taste buds shine with a bright and refreshing Fruit Flavored or Fountain Lemonade topped with a candy rainbow.

Applebee’s Mucho Cocktails™ are made with premium spirits and served in their signature Mucho glass. Plus, for those who prefer to celebrate from home, guests can enjoy these $6 Saintly Sips and Rainbow Lemonades To-Go at participating locations.*

“At Applebee’s, the whole family can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day all month long with our $6 Saintly Sips made with premium spirits, along with our latest non-alcoholic Rainbow Lemonades,” says Patrick Kirk, vice president of Beverage Innovation at Applebee’s. “Every March I’m reminded of my favorite Irish saying: ‘May your heart be light and happy, may your smile be big and wide, and may you hold a budget-friendly, Saintly Sips Mucho in the palm of your hand.’”

To find your local restaurant to dine in, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google)

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer!

* Must be 21+. Void where prohibited. Tax & gratuity excluded. Dine-in only, except where carry-out alcohol is permitted by law. Participation may vary. While supplies last.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s franchise operations consisted of 1,670 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of September 30, 2022. This number does not include two domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and 11 Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

