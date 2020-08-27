Youcamp Joins the Hipcamp Family in First Move to International Expansion

Hipcamp has acquired the Australian-based company with a shared mission of inspiring more people to get outdoors and conserve our lands

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hipcamp (www.hipcamp.com), the most comprehensive resource for unique outdoor stays, today announces it is joining forces with Youcamp, the Australian-based land sharing community, under one domain. This marks Hipcamp’s foray into an international market, acquiring Youcamp’s existing 1,000 properties representing 50,000 Australian campsites. Hipcamp also announces further international expansion in Canada, starting with access to a growing number of Canadian host sites which are now live.

With this acquisition, Youcampers now have access to Hipcamp’s comprehensive platform, which includes a seamless booking process and extensive safety policies, all while supporting increased annual incomes of hosts. Hipcamp Australia will be led by the same Youcamp team, who have demonstrated a successful track record with nearly seven years of inspiring people to experience the healing benefits of the outdoors.

“It has been a joy working with the Youcamp team as we bring our communities together,” says Alyssa Ravasio, founder and CEO of Hipcamp. “They have created an incredible community, and I’m so excited for the opportunity to join forces and get more people outside together.”

While this is an exciting moment of growth for both companies, Hipcamp and Youcamp require their hosts to adhere to all travel restrictions and do not encourage international travel at this time. Host and Hipcamper safety is the number one priority, and Youcamp’s migration to the Hipcamp platform will include adherence to Hipcamp’s COVID-19 safety protocols already in place.

“Youcamp has grown from a small business to Australia’s leading hub of private land outdoor experiences, and today we couldn’t be more excited to unite with Hipcamp,” says Youcamp co-founder and Managing Director James Woodford. “Our new relationship is a natural marriage of the two companies, as we share a vision in helping landowners identify new sources of income while inspiring campers to conserve the special places on their land.”

The travel industry has been greatly impacted by the pandemic. Despite this, Hipcamp and Youcamp are continuing to overcome ongoing obstacles by exercising a transparent safety dialogue with hosts and campers and implementing the “leave it better” value in the entire Hipcamp experience. People are traveling approximately 40% closer to home compared to this time last year according to Hipcamp, and as a result, hosts on both platforms are able to continue welcoming nearby campers while reinvesting in their land.

With this international expansion, Hipcamp now hosts over 420,000 campsite listings, including glamping, RV’s, tiny houses, yurts and beyond on public and private lands in the U.S., Canada, and Australia. Hipcamp has plans to continue growing its presence in other international markets as the appetite for reconnecting with the outdoors continues to surge. To date, Hipcamp has raised $40 Million with backers including Andreessen Horowitz and its Cultural Leadership Fund, Benchmark, August Capital, O’Reilly AlphaTech Ventures, Slow Ventures, Marcy Venture Partners and Dreamers Fund.

About Hipcamp

Hipcamp is a growing community of good-natured people and the most comprehensive resource for unique outdoor stays. When listing on Hipcamp, farmers, ranchers, vintners, and other landowners sustain new revenue streams to conserve their land and keep it wild. By connecting people with the land and each other, Hipcamp works to support those who care for the land and get more people out under the stars. We do this because we believe humans in nature bring out the best of human nature. To date, Hipcamp has helped people spend 2.5 million nights outdoors.

Hipcamp is accessible via desktop, iOS and Android. Visit www.hipcamp.com to learn more.

About Youcamp

Youcamp is Australia’s largest and first platform for private land camping. Launched in 2013 its vision has been to give everyone access to authentic outdoor experiences, escaping the crowds on farms and other properties across the continent. The Youcamp team has revolutionised camping in Australia and assisted thousands of landholders to diversify income and provided an incentive to repair and protect special places on their properties.

Contacts

Melanie Galang

Moxie Communications Group



[email protected]