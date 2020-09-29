YouCam Makeup Teams Up with Pretty Connected’s Lara Eurdolian for an Interactive Female Founder Spotlight

Perfect Corp.’s YouCam apps spotlights female entrepreneur and beauty influencer, Lara Eurdolian of Pretty Connected, for an AI + AR virtual beauty try-on experience.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp., the leading beauty tech solutions provider and developer of the award-winning virtual beauty app YouCam Makeup, and photo editing app, YouCam Perfect, teams up with female founder and entrepreneur Lara Eurdolian of Pretty Connected, for an interactive virtual beauty experience. YouCam’s in-app virtual try-on brings Lara’s fall beauty look to life through hyper-realistic augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) try-on, inviting fans to experience content in an entirely new way. The empowering female-founder spotlight celebrates beauty expert, Lara Eurdolian, and the success of her Pretty Connected brand which first launched in 2009 as a beauty blog and has since expanded categories and launched a booming fashion and accessories brand which continuously sells out.





The unique partnership features Lara’s signature two-toned makeup style complete with midnight blue liner and ombre lips, and a special edition photo frame highlighting Pretty Connected’s best-selling mask and multi-purpose chain strap accessories. The interactive try-ons allow fans to experience the trendsetting fall beauty style and chain-link photo frame with a tap of their smart device. This true-to-life digital try-on is powered by YouCam’s advanced AR and AI technologies.

“We are excited to partner with Pretty Connected to spotlight female founder and entrepreneur, Lara Eurdolian, inviting beauty fans to dive into a unique interactive try-on experience through their phones,” shares Perfect Corp. founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “It’s an honor to spotlight female visionaries like Lara, to bring her inspiring story to life through an advanced virtual try experience that connects with fans in a completely new way.”

“I’ve been a longtime fan of YouCam and spent many nights trying on different makeup looks, and changing my hair color with their app. I joined their community more than 5 years ago, to be profiled and collaborate on my signature look was a true honor,” says Lara Eurdolian of Pretty Connected.

Download the free YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect apps to experience Lara’s Pretty Connected virtual try-on styles now.

App Availability

YouCam Makeup is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.



YouCam Perfect is available for free download on the App Store and Google Play.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 850 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. Further information about Perfect Corp. can be found at perfectcorp.com and LinkedIn.

About Lara Eurdolian & Pretty Connected

Lara Eurdolian is a fashion + beauty expert, on-air-talent, entrepreneur, and founder of Pretty Connected (prettyconnected.com), the award winning, beauty, fashion, and lifestyle blog. Her background is in marketing having worked the past 15 years in the beauty industry building top brands as NARS Cosmetics, Jurlique, and Kiehl’s and hosting media events and consulting for countless more. As a much sought after fashion and beauty insider, Lara has appeared in publications including Vanity Fair, The New York Times, Marie Claire, Glamour, Elle, Cosmopolitan, Allure, New Beauty, and Health. In 2018, she launched a signature Pretty Connected accessories line specializing in fashionable multi-use straps that can be used to carry bags, cameras, water bottles, flip flops and beyond. Most recently the straps gained international attention as the original mask + multi-use strap as seen in Good Morning America, Today, DailyMail, Refinery29, NewBeauty, Shape, InStyle, New York Magazine, Bustle, USA Today, FabFitFun, Extra, Good Day NY, CNN, Fashionista, Better Homes and Gardens, Footwear News, SheKnows, Seventeen, Well+Good, PureWow, Guest of a Guest, Yahoo!, StyleCaster and more!

Lara also co-founded the non-profit, Share Your Beauty, an initiative that collects unused, unopened hygiene and beauty products and delivers them to shelters in NYC and the tri-state area. Since launching in 2014, Share Your Beauty has collected and distributed over 150,000 products to those in need. Lara Lives in NYC with her fiance and senior pomeranian rescue @pompomcharlie. You can follow her adventures @prettyconnected.

