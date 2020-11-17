YouCam Makeup Teams Up with Makeup Museum for an Interactive Throwback Beauty Experience

Perfect Corp.’s YouCam Makeup app collaborates with Makeup Museum and celebrity makeup artist, Rachel Goodwin, for a 1950s virtual beauty try-on experience.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp., the world’s leading global beauty tech solutions provider and developer of the award-winning virtual beauty try-on app YouCam Makeup, partners with Makeup Museum to bring their 1950s throwback beauty exhibit to life through interactive augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered virtual try-ons. The Makeup Museum, located at 94 Gansevoort Street in New York City, is an experiential concept cofounded by Doreen Bloch, Caitlin Collins, and renowned professional makeup artist, Rachel Goodwin, devoted to showcasing beauty—past, present, and future—through a series of innovative, interactive exhibits. This experience is further amplified through a unique partnership with YouCam Makeup, and the release of interactive virtual beauty try-ons in-app that bring 1950s beauty to life for fans at home.





The newest Makeup Museum exhibit, “Pink Jungle: 1950s Makeup in America”, is based on Max Factor’s Color Harmony system, which matches beauty looks based on hair color. This iconic theory is re-imagined through interactive virtual styles in YouCam Makeup where beauty fans are invited to virtually try on the four featured looks—blondes, brunettes, brownettes, and redheads—inspired by Max Factor’s notable studio rooms to find their best throwback 1950s style match. This innovative digital try-on experience brings the physical Makeup Museum exhibit to life giving new meaning to the exploration of beauty marketing in the 1950s through an experiential lens at home via YouCam Makeup

“We are thrilled to partner with Makeup Museum to deliver an experiential 1950s beauty journey for fans to discover at home,” shares Perfect Corp. founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “By recreating the classic Max Factor Color Harmony styles for virtual try-on, beauty lovers can explore the history of beauty and experience the exhibit with a tap from their smart phones. The hyper-engaged interactive beauty try-ons bring the throwback beauty concept to life through a modern lens, building on the immersive Makeup Museum experience.”

“These filters were so much fun to create! Color theory is still something women are very curious about today, and these looks allow you understand the concept as it was first developed as well as see yourself through the lens of that specific era’s beauty ideals, which is so cool!” shares Makeup Museum Co-founder and professional makeup artist, Rachel Goodwin. “Makeup rules were so much more defined then, and this is such a playful way to get to go virtually back in time and meet the 1950s version of you!”

Fans can experience the exclusive Makeup Museum collection including four makeup looks, an interactive Makeup Museum frame, and an exclusive sticker pack, free in the YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect app, available on Android and iOS. Tickets to the Makeup Museum in New York City are also available for $36 and reservations must be made in advance on https://makeupmuseum.com/.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 900 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. Further information about Perfect Corp. can be found at perfectcorp.com and LinkedIn.

About Makeup Museum

The Makeup Museum is the world’s leading institution exploring the history of beauty and its ongoing impact on society. The Makeup Museum is dedicated to empowering all people to learn about and have fun with beauty. The Makeup Museum is located at 94 Gansevoort Street in New York City. For more information, visit www.makeupmuseum.com.

All companies and product names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the sole property of their respective owners. Copyright © 2020 Perfect Corp. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Press

Perfect Corp. official website: https://www.perfectcorp.com

Perfect Corp. on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/perfect-corp/

Corporate: Tony Tsai at [email protected] or by phone at: +886-2-8667-1265, ext. 2167



USA: Lindsay London at [email protected] or by phone at +1 (212) 929-7979



Japan: Ryusho Hosaka at [email protected] or by phone at: +81-3-5875-6651



China: Celine Lo at [email protected] or by phone: + 86 1582 112 8182



Europe: Jessica Thiant at [email protected]