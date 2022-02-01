YouCam Makeup Expands into Men’s Grooming with New AI & AR Virtual Beard Style Try-On

The innovative AI and AR-powered solution allows YouCam Makeup users to virtually try-on different facial hair styles in seconds through their smartphones.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, and developer of the award-winning YouCam Makeup app, expands it’s in-app offerings with the introduction of AI and AR-powered virtual try-on for beard styles. The new expansion within the men’s grooming category features true-to-life facial hair styles for selfie photos, including popular facial hair styles like goatee, circle beard, anchor beard, mustache, mutton chops and more, for users to try-on virtually with a tap of their smart device. The virtual beard style try-on experience is available to users in the award-winning YouCam Makeup app, and marks the extension of men’s grooming virtual try-on effects in-app.





A Hyper-Realistic Virtual Beard Try-On

The advanced virtual try-on solution uses a combination of smart technologies that help users visualize different beard styles on their faces with incredible accuracy. The powerful blend of technologies at play includes:

Generative Adversarial Network (GAN) technology to remove facial hair and add the beard styles to the user’s original photo

AI technology to power the rendering of a virtual beard to fit the individual’s face shape

AR technology to power the digital try-on on the image for a simulated beard try-on effect

Users can instantly discover a collection of virtual beard styles through true-to-life try-on in the YouCam Makeup app.

Finding the Perfect Beard Style with the new Men’s Grooming Experience – Experimenting without Risk

The interactive virtual beard style try-on features 15 different facial hair styles that can be tried-on in selfie photo mode, allowing app users to experiment with beard styles in a whole new way. Advanced feature tools, including the convenient beard eraser tool, allows users to adjust and customize their beard to better fit their personal style. Similarly, the compare feature tool gives users a chance to compare their before and after facial hair styles, with side-by-side comparison.

“We are excited to continue expanding our in-app virtual try-on effects across the men’s grooming category, and offer YouCam Makeup app users a fun, interactive, true-to-life try-on for experiencing facial hair styles,” said Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, Alice Chang. “The advanced GAN, AI and AR-powered effects introduce a heightened level of discovery and experimentation within the men’s grooming journey that we know users will love.”

The virtual try-on solution for beard styles is now available in the free YouCam Makeup app. Download the app here: App Store and Google Play.

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

Contacts

Press

Perfect Corp. official website: https://www.perfectcorp.com

Perfect Corp. on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/perfect-corp/

Perfect Corp. official Blog: https://www.perfectcorp.com/consumer/blog

Corporate: Tony Tsai at [email protected] or by phone: +886-2-8667-1265, ext. 2167



USA: Jacqueline Agudelo at [email protected] or by phone +1 917-935-8232



Japan: Ryusho Hosaka at [email protected] or by phone: +81-3-5875-6651



China: Winter Zhang at [email protected] or by phone: +86-166-2139-1855



UAE: Alaa Salameh at [email protected] or by phone: +971-0559655728



Europe: Jessica Thiant at [email protected]

Mexico: Ingrid Motta at [email protected] or by phone: (+521) 5512491739



United Kingdom: Will Parrott at [email protected]